Capt. Randall Yates honored by American Legion on Monday

American Legion Post 33 Judge Advocate Steve Farrow presents a Law Enforcement Officer Certificate of Commendation to Payette Police Capt. Randall Yates, in response to his quick thinking in a Feb. 10 incident on the Highway 52 bridge into Ontario.
PAYETTE — For Payette Police Capt. Randall Yates, defusing a situation with a knife-wielding subject was just another day at the office. But to members of American Legion Post 33, it was an extraordinary act of bravery.
Several legion members were present at the Payette City Council’s regular meeting on Monday, as they presented Yates a Law Enforcement Officer Certificate of Commendation in response to his quick thinking in a Feb. 10 incident on the Highway 52 bridge into Ontario. Post 33 Judge Advocate Steve Farrow read a statement commemorating the honor Yates was given.
Yates was nominated for this honor by Chief Gary Marshall.
In the statement, Marshall noted that a 7:10 a.m. welfare check on a male subject led to an incident which shut down traffic on both sides of the bridge. The subject had a knife and said “he was there to see the sunrise” according to the statement.
In responding to the subject, Yates prepared himself with a less-lethal shotgun and took over department efforts to communicate with him. Yates then handed off his weapon to a colleague as he approached the subject.
“Standing only a few feet from the subject, Capt. Yates was able to convince him to put the pocket knife back in his jacket and then stood with him and talked for several minutes,” the statement continued. “Capt. Yates then noticed the subject smoked and asked to smoke a cigarette with him. Capt. Yates does not smoke, but used this as an opportunity to continue to build a rapport with the subject, and occupy both of his hands.”
This gave Yates the chance to remove the subject from the bridge and secure him for transport to an area hospital for mental health evaluation, according to the statement.
In response to the honor, Yates credited the police department for their support in his work.
“You have an outstanding department here,” said Yates, in part.
According to Farrow, post officials have submitted Yates’ story for possible recognition at an American Legion-Department of Idaho convention to be held in Moscow on July 14-17 at the University Inn.
