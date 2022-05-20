Candidates react to election results

By Corey Evan
Independent-Enterprise
PAYETTE COUNTY — Even amid a crowded ballot, several local candidates were able to shine through and bank votes during Tuesday’s Idaho Primary Elections. For example, Sen. Abby Lee, R-Fruitland, was able to fend off her competition to retain her District 9 seat. Rep. Judy Boyle, R-Midvale, held onto Seat B of District 9 in the House of Representatives, staying ahead of opponent Scott Syme, R-Caldwell, by just 6 votes. But for Seat A, Ryan Kerby, R-New Plymouth, was denied a fifth term by Jacyn Gallagher, R-Washington County, who took the race by a margin of 200 votes.
At the county level, most incumbents retained their offices running unopposed. There were exceptions, however; Joan Howell successfully defended her position as County Treasurer against opponent Dakota Menke, Howell previously being appointed to the role following Donna Peterson’s retirement in January. But Sandy Clason was able to defeat Edie Aldridge for the role of County Assessor.
Aldridge was appointed as Assessor, following the death of Mark Harvey in July 2021.
Candidates share reactions
The newspaper reached out to several local candidates this week to learn how they felt about the way the election turned out. In an email on Wednesday, Lee expressed gratitude to voters while expressing regret about Kerby’s defeat.
“It was a tough race and I appreciate everyone who voted for me,” wrote Lee. I have to admit it’s bittersweet to not be able to serve with Representative Ryan Kerby this next term. His leadership has been stellar and he’s done so much to improve education statewide. I hope our District can come together for the common good and resist extremism and divisiveness.”
Boyle added in a Thursday email that while she appreciates her supporters, this election highlights how aggressive the political arena can be.{/span}
{span}“It is heartwarming to see all the citizens who came out to vote in the primary regardless of whom they chose. Our form of government is not a spectator sport and requires informed, active citizens,” wrote Boyle. “I appreciate those who could see past the $200,000 spent to distort my truly conservative record … This type of campaigning turns people off with politics and is why citizens do not want [to] run for office.”
Kerby took his defeat rather graciously. Noteworthy is that while he was down by 150 votes in Payette County, in Washington County he held a lead of just 20 votes.
“I very much enjoyed my eight years in the legislature. Thank you all for electing me four times,” he said to voters in his emailed comments Thursday. “Congratulations to Jayson Gallagher on her victory. She worked hard.”
But in his comments to the newspaper, Syme expressed concerns about the results. While Boyle was ahead by 29 votes in Payette County, Syme held the lead in Washington County by just 10 votes.
“Since it was so close and there are reports of problems with the [voting] machines I am requesting a recount,” Syme wrote on Thursday. “Over the past year I have heard from a number of folks about a forensic audit of elections. That is what I hope to give the people of District 9 with this recount.”
Commissioner Reece Hrizuk added that he looks forward to continuing his service to the county.
“I would like to thank the people of Payette County with entrusting me to serve another term on the Payette County Commission,” wrote Hrizuk in a Thursday email. “It has been an honor to serve these past four years, and I look forward to the privilege of serving another term.”
Gallagher could not be reached for comment before press time.
