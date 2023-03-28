Candidates meet Payette, Payette meet the candidates

Payette School District superintendent candidate Amy Huhtala, center-right, shares comments during a finalist forum event held at Payette High School on March 22. The three candidates answered questioned received from a survey of teachers and district patrons prior to the event. Attendees were asked to fill out comment cards, with input to be reviewed by the Payette School District Board of Trustees prior to making a final selection.

 Photo by Corey Evan | Independent-Enterprise

PAYETTE — On the evening of March 22, the Payette High School auditorium hosted a finalist forum for members of the public to meet the three candidates to be considered for the soon to be vacated superintendent post. The candidates are Glen Croft, principal of Middleton Academy; Amy Huhtala, an instructional coach for the Caldwell School District; and Scott Strickler, a middle school principal at Compass Public Charter School in Meridian.

Questions for the candidates were sought from teachers and district patrons prior to the event. The event was moderated by Misty Swanson, executive director of the Idaho School Boards Association.



Corey Evan is a reporter with the Independent-Enterprise. He can be reached at (541) 823-4822 or coreye@argusobserver.com.

Tags

Load comments