Candidates meet Payette, Payette meet the candidates

Payette School District superintendent candidate Amy Huhtala, center-right, shares comments during a finalist forum event held at Payette High School on March 22. The three candidates answered questioned received from a survey of teachers and district patrons prior to the event. Attendees were asked to fill out comment cards, with input to be reviewed by the Payette School District Board of Trustees prior to making a final selection.
PAYETTE — On the evening of March 22, the Payette High School auditorium hosted a finalist forum for members of the public to meet the three candidates to be considered for the soon to be vacated superintendent post. The candidates are Glen Croft, principal of Middleton Academy; Amy Huhtala, an instructional coach for the Caldwell School District; and Scott Strickler, a middle school principal at Compass Public Charter School in Meridian.
Questions for the candidates were sought from teachers and district patrons prior to the event. The event was moderated by Misty Swanson, executive director of the Idaho School Boards Association.
Following are examples of questions posed to the candidates, and examples of their responses.
Improving student outcomes
Candidates were asked how they would approach the topic of improving student performance through use of data, Strickler said he would start with the district’s state report card and then sit down with teachers, students and families to work out a road map to achievable goals.
“In my experience, I’ve found that it’s not rocket science. But it does take some diligence, and often that’s where the success chain can be broken,” he said.
On that note, Croft highlighted how important teacher input is from the start.
“I might be the unpopular one up here saying this, but to me data is a tool. You have to have data, you have to understand scores just to have an idea of where your students are at. But it’s just a tool,” said Croft. “I think the most important thing is listening to the voice of the teachers actually in the classroom.”
Working in tandem with teachers is what Huhtala believes necessary to even be able to use data.
“I’ve spent the last five years being an instructional coach, and an instructional coach is basically a cheerleader for the teachers,” she said. “Also, you have to know your target; Having a bunch of data without a target is useless. But if you have a target you’re shooting for … and you’re having those conversations with the teachers on what learning looks like in their classroom and what outcomes they’re getting in their classrooms, that’s when you move the needle on student learning and student achievement.”
The next five years
Another question posed to the candidates was what their vision for the district is over the next five years. Croft said he wants to present students with more ways to put their learning to use when they graduate.
“Nowaday, opportunities are bleak without a high school graduation. But it’s more than that … Really getting down and understanding what we need to do to connect to students is absolutely essential.”
Huhtala described her vision as a “four step” approach: Building relationships and knowing all students by name within six months; defining clear goals; developing a playbook for effective learning with students, teachers and parents’ help; and increasing accountability.
“If we’re not asking our students how their learning is going, we’re missing something.”
Strickler aims to create a path to a more engaged community, and optimize student and staff potential.
“I … come from a place where we utilize the saying ‘we teach seniors in kindergarten.’ What that means is that every step along the way, starting when those kiddos are 5 or maybe even before, that when kindergarten comes you’re training seniors and you’re working on those go-on rates and you’re working on positive contributors to society every step of the way.”
A visible presence
On the question of whether maintaining a visible presence in schools and the community is important, all three candidates said they believe good leadership is not as simple as just being visible.
“I’ve watched a superintendent that hunkered down, bunkered down really, in their office and was not a visible presence and how problematic that was,” said Crofts. “Then I’ve watched my current superintendent, Marc Gee … to me, he’s the best superintendent in Idaho, because he listens. He is in the schools, and it’s not every day … There is office time and there are things he needs to do.”
“I work really, really hard to cultivate … relationships, so that people feel like they can come to me and I can empathize with them or listen to their problem,” Huhtala added.
“There’s a warning that goes with that, [which] is you can’t fake it or else people can tell pretty easily,” said Strickler about what attitude a superintendent puts into caring for their student population and community. “You have to be genuine about it, you have to be at those football games games or whatever the event is because you truly want to be there. I think that’s something that an individual has to decide before they put in an application for this type of job.”
Attendees were given comment cards to share their thoughts about each of the candidates. Those cards will be used by the Payette School District Board of Trustees as part of their decision-making process in selecting the district’s next top leader.
The board next meets April 10 at 6:30 p.m., in the Galleon Room at Presidio Alternative High School. Interim Superintendent Brad Baumberger will be retiring this summer.
Corey Evanis a reporter with the Independent-Enterprise. He can be reached at (541) 823-4822 or coreye@argusobserver.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.