Candidate seeks to ‘keep democracy on the ballot’

House of Representatives candidate Kaylee Peterson speaks to Payette residents at the Portia Club, as pictured on Tuesday. Peterson challenges Russ Fulcher for Idaho’s District 1 seat, for which Fulcher is running for reelection.

 Photo by Corey Evan | Independent-Enterprise

PAYETTE — Even though incumbent Russ Fulcher, R-Meridian has chosen not to debate her, this hasn’t put off Kaylee Peterson from running against him for his House of Representative seat, in Idaho’s District 1. Peterson made a campaign stop at Payette’s Portia Club on Tuesday, for a Republican town hall meeting to share her ambitions and aims for Congress.

Notably, she is running these Republican town halls as a Democrat.



