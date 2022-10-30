Candidate seeks to ‘keep democracy on the ballot’

PAYETTE — Even though incumbent Russ Fulcher, R-Meridian has chosen not to debate her, this hasn’t put off Kaylee Peterson from running against him for his House of Representative seat, in Idaho’s District 1. Peterson made a campaign stop at Payette’s Portia Club on Tuesday, for a Republican town hall meeting to share her ambitions and aims for Congress.
Notably, she is running these Republican town halls as a Democrat.
“The hope is that one day we will be able to get Republicans and Democrats and Libertarians in one room, having discussions about the issues, finding middle ground, finding compromise, and in a way we can just speak and have conversations again,” said Peterson. “To have this many friendly faces is never a bad thing.”
Peterson said she has spent the last seven months forming relationships throughout the state of Idaho.
“Seven months ago, I was a sophomore at the College of Western Idaho, double-majoring in Criminal Justice and Political Science. I have been a stay-at-home mom to my 10-year-old daughter and my 5-year-old son. And seven months later, I’m a federal candidate running for what I believe is keeping democracy on the ballot this Nov. 8.”
Peterson said she has been political from “a young age,” writing letters to the Clinton administration at age 8 to complain about how they handled the Kosovo War, becoming an ally of the LGBTQ+ community as a teen and volunteering for an Ada County Commissioner’s election campaign in 2008.
“In 2016 … I saw how divided our political system has become, how it’s become black or white, all or nothing. It’s so divisive that nothing was getting done.”
Present concerns
In responding to questions asked by those present, Peterson responded with her observations on topics they raised. The first concern she highlighted was a perceived lack of choice on ballots statewide, as “hundreds” of offices are uncontested this season.
“Idahoans from county to county did not have a choice; Luckily for me in District 14 in Eagle, we have some phenomenal first-time female candidates, but we had no one at the federal level representing the silent majority of Idahoans for the 1st Congressional District. And that is why I decided to run as a sophomore in college and a stay-at-home mom.”
As many readers may be aware, the Kroger and Albertsons grocery chains’ owners are in merger talks. This is one example Peterson cited of how enforcement of the nation’s antitrust laws have failed in this era to protect American consumers.
She said this indicates decision makers need to be held accountable by authorities in order to protect store-level workers, who may be vulnerable to the consequences of as little as one missed paycheck.
Other concerns include controlling the cost of health care and pharmaceuticals, improving access to child care, and ensuring proper funding for Idaho’s public schools to help school districts retain educators.
“The fact is, education is promised under our state Constitution. It is the foundation on which everything works … It helps every level of society when we start focusing on issues that matter in rural America as much as they matter to town centers.”
On the issue of jobs being outsourced to foreign countries, Peterson said “We just need to make stuff in America” and incentivize manufacturers to do so.
She is a supporter of the CHIPS and Science Act, which has been touted as a means of improving the nation’s ability to produce semiconductor chips against manufacturers in other countries. The Act was signed into law by President Joe Biden on Aug. 9.
She also said affordable housing is on her radar, with her eye set on finding ways to protect those who may be vulnerable to investors buying real estate to hold as investment property.
“We wipe out the middle class when we hike up housing prices … and we’re paying for it either way.”
She also noted that on an international scale, the U.S. is ranked as the 27th freest nation ranked and is listed as a “flawed” democracy.
On accessibility to elected representatives, Peterson reflected on a time she missed a communication from a member of the public.
“It took me 10 days to respond to an email, and I got called out on Facebook. And I felt horrible … and that’s the way representatives should feel. We are meant to serve our communities, not the other way around. We should be in the communities, getting to know the people [and] the issues, trying to find ways. Public service is not supposed to be easy.”
Election Day is Nov. 8. If you have not registered to vote, you may do so in person at your polling location.
Election information, including polling locations by precinct, can be found online at https://bit.ly/3rWJ6pn.
