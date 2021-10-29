PAYETTE — The citizens of Payette gathered at the Payette High School auditorium for the 2021 Payette Candidate Forum Tuesday night, to hear what candidates for the Payette City Council had to say about their plans for office. This forum was sponsored by the Promote Payette organization.
The forum took place in two parts; Four of the candidates for open councilor positions spoke first, before the two mayoral candidates got their turn. Question-and-answer segments were conducted in both halves of the forum.
The event was moderated by Cathy Yasuda, executive director of the Treasure Valley Community College Foundation.
Following is a sample of their responses to questions asked by attendees.
Councilors
Incumbent councilors Kathy Patrick and Ray Wickersham were joined on stage by new candidates Jackie Ashby and Bobbie Black. Questions posed to the candidates included prioritizing rehabilitating structures and providing for continued new housing construction, as well as enforcement of city ordinances.
“We have a lot of area inside of Payette [city limits] that’s never been built on, and finally it’s becoming practical to build houses and stuff and some of the infrastructure,” Wickersham observed. “I remember as a kid seeing two houses built in a year, if we were lucky. And now, in a week we’re having two houses built.”
“I do agree with Ray [Wickersham], but I do think we need to infill some of the existing lots that we have in town and expand that area,” added Black, noting the existing council has passed several new ordinances permitting such infill to occur. “I do believe that we need to certainly get businesses into our town, I think that will help all of us. The growth is definitely there, I have a large subdivision going in behind us. It’s actually been pretty fun to watch it grow.”
Black added efforts to keep growth from becoming uncontrolled are needed, while Wickersham and Patrick added that developers pay for infrastructure upgrades directly involving their projects, thus spread out by homeowners who buy new properties.
“The city needs to be more open-armed … and helpful to people coming in such as myself,” added Ashby, who is a relative newcomer to Payette, as previously reported. “That’s tax revenue for the city, to help the city out … Growth is coming and we need to embrace it.”
“I believe [an] equal balance of taking care of what we already have, plus the new growth,” Patrick added, adding an invitation to the crowd to come to council meetings and learn more about ordinances being considered.
When asked about how they would work to shore up finances, Wickersham and Patrick agreed that the city’s finances are in good shape, despite efforts to keep taxes rates low.
“We’ve had good audits for the last six straight years,” said Wickersham. “The auditor’s looked at the audits and said you can build up a little more reserve in this fund or this fund but he has not complained about any of the funds that we’re sitting in right now.”
Black added that devoting resources to seeking grants would help the city’s situation.
“I know they [the Council] have put some money for that purpose in the budget, to help write the grants. And I know staff can do some of the grant writing themselves. There’s lots of avenues to tap into, to get the additional help you need to get into that,” said Black.
On the topic providing Payette’s teen population with attractive recreation options, several ideas came up. Ashby said she and a friend are exploring the possibility of starting a teen club on Main Street.
“Maybe the city could absorb some of that expense, but the parents I think would get some kind of comfort knowing where their kids are or what they’re doing,” she said.
Black added that recreation director Tiffany Weimar is exploring expanded recreation in local parks, and that city officials have applied for a T-Mobile hometown grant to help finish renovations to the Youth Lodge at Kiwanis Park. Wickersham pointed out that the city’s Boys & Girls Club already has a teen center and programs designed for teens.
“We have a phenomenal Boys & Girls Club in here,” he said. “They’re really doing a good job, their numbers are continuing to go up.”
Wickersham hopes that expanding programs for teens will help encourage them to stay in Payette, or return for their careers.
Business owner Kent Burns asked candidates about plans for revitalizing downtown, to which Wickersham responded that officials are close to having plans ready but are also trying not to muddy the waters, as he put it.
“It’s not an easy thing to fix. If anybody thinks that we have a magic wand and it just gets fixed, it doesn’t,” said Wickersham. “Every little town in the state of Idaho and around the nation suffer from downtown issues like this.”
Wickersham said revitalizing the downtown corridor is why he decided to run for a third term. He suggested that the project would involve “building back different.”
Patrick and Black agreed that attracting and retaining small businesses needs to be the focus of any such revitalization.
When asked about the city’s requirement for homeowners to pay for sidewalk repairs, Black observed that there is $18,000 in the city’s sidewalk repair grant fund. The fund, paid for through a line item on city water and sewer bills, has had zero applicants, she said.
Ashby said she just paid $5,000 to repair her sidewalks, and that officials should consider applying for grant monies to fund such repairs further.
Patrick elicited mixed response from the crowd, with her response to a question about supporting the Latin American community to move forward productively in Payette. She said while she believes in supporting all cultures, she also believes the English language to be a core component of keeping the community together
“I resent like hell that I have to learn a foreign language to get a job in my own country. That is wrong,” she said. “The state of Idaho is one of 37 states that have voted English the official state language. If you come to our country, you should be able to maintain your language and your culture, but you also need to adjust to ours.
Candidate Tim Kettle did not attend the forum.
Mayor
Mayoral candidate Craig Jensen was met on stage by opponent Daniel Lopez. Both men are presently Payette city councilors.
“The reason I decided to run for Mayor is I want everybody’s voice to be heard,” said Lopez. “I have a passion for talking to people, and listening. And I feel that the citizens of Payette feel that they aren’t heard.”
“Other councilors that I’ve been on City Council with before and in the present will say one thing about me; it’s that I always tell you the truth,” said Jensen. “Citizens, please, when somebody says something to you that doesn’t seem to sound right or doesn’t seem to be right, I’m sure Daniel [Lopez] will agree with me, ask for the documentation. Ask for the proof.”
Planning and zoning issues were raised by attendees, particularly about an application received by city officials to open an adult bookstore. This issue was raised by resident Pam Gertison.
“I understand that porn is readily available, but we do not have to bring it into our community and more readily available,” said Gertison to Lopez. “How is having an adult sex store in our town putting community first?”
Lopez responded to her statement by saying it’s not up to the mayor to deter business people from applying to open any business, even if it’s considered unsavory by their constituents. The council discussed the potential to redefine where such bookstores can open earlier this year, as such are presently allowed only in industrial zones.
“It’s not that I’m for an adult sex store. I am for commerce, so I’m not for stopping the progression of commerce through the proper alleys … For the record, I don’t sell pornography in my convenience store, even though I can.”
Jensen added that he echoes Lopez’ sentiment on growth, but also agreed with Gertison’s concern.
“Ninety-nine percent of the time I would approve a business coming into Payette, but one percent of the time I’m not going to approve a certain business in a particular area. It doesn’t need to be in our prime commercial, next to a play yard or next to a Burger King, where all of our high school kids go to have lunch.”
Both candidates touted their leadership skills as qualifying strengths. Jensen cited his ability to gather groups of citizens to solve problems in the community. Lopez cited his management experience running several businesses in town, delegating responsibilities while still leading and following up with those he has put in charge.
Lopez argued that funding for maintenance of facilities such as the public pool is key to avoiding costly replacement projects. Jensen added that communicating to the public what is needed will help them understand why such maintenance is needed.
When asked what the biggest challenge is in the role of Mayor in their view, Jensen said jobs.
“We have lost jobs in the last couple of years,” said Jensen. “I know some of it is COVID, but I’m not going to blame it all on COVID. A lot of businesses shut down … There’s a lot of resources from the Department of Commerce that helps us bring in incubator jobs. Once we start losing our youth, then our town slowly dies.”
Lopez added that eliminating the stigma involved in doing business in Payette adds another layer to this challenge.
“Payette’s hard to deal with,” admitted Lopez. “My parents dealt with it for 20 years. I’ve been dealing with it since I got out of the Navy … We need to create an environment that is conducive to business, an environment that says ‘We want you to come to Payette. We’re willing to work with you to come to Payette.’”
Election Day is Nov. 2.
