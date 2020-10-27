Candidate attracts small crowd at Central Park

PAYETTE — A handful of Payette residents braved the cold wind during the afternoon on Sunday, Oct. 25 to attend a town hall event hosted by Rudy Soto, D-Nampa, a candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives for Idaho’s District 1. The visit to Payette’s Central Park was part of Soto’s two-month long “Every County, Every Community” RV tour of the 19 counties which make up the district, from Boundary County to Owyhee County, according to Communications Coordinator Liam Broadhead.
Soto spoke of the need for greater support for education in Idaho.
“I don’t see myself as better than anybody,” he told the small gathering. “There’s so many people that have the potential to go on to do incredible things here that lack that opportunity because of adequate support.”
Soto said his education helped him rise out of poverty, himself. As such, he says he would advocate for improved preschool, K-12 and higher education funding, if elected.
“We haven’t had a representative that is willing to do that …
Those present asked Soto about his stance on various topics, including COVID-19, related economic recovery, and so on.
“Rural broadband is a big one to me, just because throughout my travels we came into towns where you can’t even get a cell signal in places. When it comes to being out of school, or when it comes to being in the midst of a pandemic, people having to learn online is just not feasible for so many,” he remarked.
In running for office, Soto said he aims to push for term limits by setting his own example.
“I pledge to term limit myself to no more than three terms in the U.S. House of Representatives; Because of my time in the Army National Guard, I love the saying … ‘Lead, follow or get out of the way,” Soto said. “I believe that we need more change because it’s simply a law of life. If you’re successful enough to get elected a few times, you should move up or move out. I’ll work across party lines to get that done”
Soto said he intends to use a similar approach to achieving bipartisan collaboration.
“Research and surveys and polls show that the confidence of the American people is at an all time low for Congress, it just keeps getting lower and it’s been like that for a while.”
As a veteran of U.S. Army National Guard, Soto said he aims to help expand access to healthcare for all veterans.
“This is one of those reasons why I’m a big proponent of infrastructure development, especially in rural communities,” said Soto. “We can create more opportunities for telehealth in rural communities, and interagency compacts to get agencies such as the Department of [Veterans Affairs] to work with other HHS agencies. For instance, if there’s not enough capacity or need or funding to have a standalone … hospital or clinic out here, we can have them paired up with a community health center. They can share at least the building space.”
Soto cited Alaska’s example, where he noted health agencies there partnered with Veterans Affairs to make similar progress.
Soto’s campaign made its final stop in Boise County on Monday, according to Broadhead.
