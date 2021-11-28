Business students step up for Operation Christmas Child

Fruitland High School’s Business Professionals of America club prepared shoeboxes full of donated items for Operation Christmas Child on Nov. 17. Club members are pictured, as follows:

Front Row: Zoey Berry, Brionna Wilson, Emma Hillam, Mackenzie Malson, Hannah Garman, Reese Garcia, Kiersten Waddell, Dawson Brown.

Back Row: Kylee Noyes, Brodie Greif, Atticus Anderson, Briyer Howell, Julia Philpot, Hallie Drollenger, and Addison Robb.

 Photo courtesy of Ginger Church | Fruitland High School

FRUITLAND — On Nov. 17, the Fruitland High School Business Professionals of America Club gathered items to pack into six shoeboxes (three girls & three boys, ages 5-9) for Operation Christmas Child. This program sends shoeboxes to over 100 countries around the globe in order to evangelize to young children and their families.

The Fruitland High School BPA members involved are: Mackenzie Malson (President), Emma Hillam (Vice President), Kylee Noyes (Secretary), Hannah Garman (Treasurer), Brodie Greif, Brionna Wilson, Kiresten Waddell, Briar Harris, Atticus Anderson, Hallie Drollenger, Reese Garcia, Julia Philpot, Zoey Berry, Addie Robb, and Dawson Brown.

The student brought crayons, small cars and dolls, tooth brushes, stuffed animals, poppers, and more. 

They brought so much that after filling the shoeboxes there was an entire large bag of toys left over that will be donated to the Fruitland High Help Them to Hope contest in December.

This was the first of the community service projects that the club performs each year. The second will be a tie blanket making session in the spring that benefits Project Linus, a non-profit group that “provides new handmade blankets to children in need. Our blankets are lovingly made by adults and children from all walks of life and many different sources.” (Taken from Project Linus website.)

