Burn ban to take effect Friday

The reader board outside the Payette Fire Station notifies residents about burn bans set to take effect Friday. Except for qualified agricultural and residential burns, open burning in Payette County is to be banned through Oct. 15 per the Board of Commissioners.
PAYETTE COUNTY — If you have weeds or excess yard waste to burn off, the clock is ticking to take care of it or it’s into the yard waste bins with it; The Payette County Board of Commissioners has approved a new burn ban which takes effect Friday.
The board was approached with a proposal for the ban by Toby Robinson, Chief of the Sand Hollow Fire Department, during its regular meeting on Monday. He represented fire chiefs Alvin Blevins from New Plymouth and Steve Castenada from Payette, who were unable to attend Monday’s meeting.
Robinson noted that there was one summer in recent memory in which the board did not impose a burn ban.
“A couple of years ago we tried doing without it, and our call volume significantly raised in all of or areas,” said Robinson.
According to Robinson, Castenada report an increase of 40 to 50 calls that summer. He noted that Malheur County officials will impose a burn ban in its jurisdiction in mid-July.
Robinson clarified that the ban is not aimed at backyard fire pits or reasonable use of fireworks on Independence Day.
“This isn’t in place to interfere with any of [the] family festivities or anything like that,” he said. “We’re not trying to discourage people from having little backyard recreational fires, that sort of thing. We’re not interested in doing that.”
Rather, he said, his aim is to prevent people from starting wildfires in their own neighborhoods and reduce losses and use of firefighting resources as a result.
Commissioner Georgia Hanigan moved to approve the ban with the exception of qualified recreational and agricultural burns, seconded by Commissioner Jennifer Riebe. The motion carried unanimously, 3-0.
The ban is set to expire on Oct. 15. However, Robinson observed that if local conditions improve by mid-September he may recommend terminating the ban early.
The county’s ban coincides with such imposed by the city of Payette.
