Brad Baumberger takes over the bridge as superintendent

At least for this year, the Pirates’ ship has a familiar face serving on the bridge. Brad Baumberger previously served the district as a business teacher at Payette High School.
Now, he is serving as the new superintendent of the Payette School District. At least, that is, for now.
In an interview with the newspaper on Wednesday, Baumberger said he accepted the role to give back to a community which has given him a lot.
“I really enjoy Payette; I really enjoy the kids, I think they’re great kids. And I like the community, I think it’s a great community.”
He noted that he has helped coach football and golf, as well as serving as a cheerleading advisor.
Baumberger has a Masters Degree in Business from the University of Wyoming, a teaching certification in Business Education, principal’s certification and his Specialists in Education Administration from the University of Idaho. His first teaching job was as a business education teacher at Boise’s Borah High School.
So, why did Baumberger choose to be a teacher, you may be wondering?
“It is more fun working with kids than it is adults.”
And why in a small town setting?
“Little schools are the best job, and all the parents, all the kids,” he said. “I had looked at opportunities at larger schools, and thought ‘No way!’ Can’t get anything done at large schools … Too much bureaucracy, too many layers of approval.”
Baumberger said his prior friendship with Payette High Assistant Principal Marci Holcomb was what drew him to teach there, following his retirement from Highland Joint four years ago.
“I was bored the first summer [of my retirement] and I was in Texas and I thought, “I’m going to head back to Idaho.” I thought I needed something to do. I looked on the internet and I knew Marci from teaching business education classes when I was a teacher at Borah … I see that she’s an assistant principal and the job’s open for a business education teacher. I called her up three days before school started. I asked her if the job was still open. She said, ‘Yeah … We haven’t had any applicants since March.’”
He then offered to apply.
“She goes, ‘Get on up here.’”
What he intended to be a one-year stint became four years before retiring from the position this summer.
Baumberger accepted the superintendent position with a one-year contract, while district officials seek a permanent superintendent. He has served as a superintendent before, in Craigmont’s Highland Joint School District.
“The [Payette School District Board of Trustees] came to me and asked me if I would do the superintendent thing again. So after some arm-twisting for about two weeks, I said, ‘Okay I’ll do it.’”
Noteworthy is that the board had considered two other candidates, Dennis Wilson of Meridian and Gale Zickefoose of Boise, for the role, as reported by the newspaper. Both later withdrew their applications, according to Board Clerk Barbara Choate.
While serving in this role, Baumberger said he hopes to help resolve some of the district’s budget concerns.
“The tough thing about education right now is the budgeting, it’s so darn tight. That’s a process we need to take a look at.”
He also hopes to identify ways to help improve students’ test scores, but notes that with budgets looking slimmer each year that’s a difficult thing to put resources into. He also praises efforts to expand Career Technical Education, because students in those programs are the ones most likely to stay in Payette, he said.
“The majority of our students are going to go into the hands-on, blue-collar type of work, or run their own businesses. Those are the students you need to focus on, because those are the kids that stay in the area and contribute back to the community … Our future brain surgeons from this area don’t usually stay in Payette, they usually go where they can provide brain surgeries, and that’s not here. All the ones that go to university, they’re not sticking around here. We need to take a good, strong look at our blue-collar workers.”
One of his main concerns about the district is the condition its older facilities are in.
“We have facilities that are falling down, athletic facilities that are getting bad … We’ve got some things coming up that are pretty serious. We need to figure out what we’re going to do with those. People need to understand that the strength of a community and how nice it is is always going to depend on how nice your school is, and how effective it is in the community and what kind of results it produces and programs it offers.”
He said this holds true across the nation.
Baumberger said he’s willing to stick around for additional years as needed, but only until his present teaching licenses expire.
“I only have three years left in my certification. At the end of those three years, I’ll be 64 and a half. Three years is my max, for sure.”
His message to the community is bear with the school district as officials strive to make needed changes and repairs.
“That draws good staff members, and it retains teachers that already live in the community. If you don’t have good quality facilities and nice surroundings, we’re not going to retain teachers that are local.”
