NEW PLYMOUTH — If you’ve paid a visit to the Armoral Tuttle Public Library in recent years, you may have noticed that inside it might feel snug. The Armoral Tuttle Library Board is in the process of moving the facility to the newly-opened New Plymouth City Hall building, one block south of its present location in the former city hall.

However, in an interview on July 5 with Library Director Melanie Cope, the newspaper learned that there is a long to-do list before the move can take place. The biggest thing is, the space — formerly occupied by a Saint Alphonsus dental clinic — needs to be brought up to present building codes.



