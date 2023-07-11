Pictured is the blueprint for the planned move of the Armoral Tuttle Public Library to a space adjacent to New Plymouth City Hall, in a building now owned by the City of New Plymouth. The move is expected to cost approximately $500,000, according to Library Director Melanie Cope.
The Armoral Tuttle Public Library in its present building, as pictured July 5. The future home of the library will provide 2950 sq. ft. of space for library patrons, against the present library’s 805 sq. ft.
Image courtesy of Trout Architects
NEW PLYMOUTH — If you’ve paid a visit to the Armoral Tuttle Public Library in recent years, you may have noticed that inside it might feel snug. The Armoral Tuttle Library Board is in the process of moving the facility to the newly-opened New Plymouth City Hall building, one block south of its present location in the former city hall.
However, in an interview on July 5 with Library Director Melanie Cope, the newspaper learned that there is a long to-do list before the move can take place. The biggest thing is, the space — formerly occupied by a Saint Alphonsus dental clinic — needs to be brought up to present building codes.
“We are waiting to hear from the Idaho Commission for Libraries on a grant that we put in for,” said Cope. “It’s a $500,000 grant, and [the] estimated time to hear about that [is] the end of July at this point.”
Saint Alphonsus renovated the building in 2013. But the space is not considered turnkey for the library’s needs.
“The bulk of the project, of course, is the demolition of the [building’s interior], and then of course getting a contractor to rebuild everything that we want on this design after that,” she said. “Codes change … electrical, plumbing and HVAC all have new codes, so you have to get the whole facility up to code now.”
Cope and the library board do have a massive motivation to take advantage of the city’s acquisition of this space from Truckstop.com Founder Scott Moscrip; The future library space is 2,950 sq. ft., compared to the present library’s 805 sq. ft.
The library board has already done considerable work on the space, as it has worked to remove outdated dental equipment left behind when Saint Alphonsus moved out. Several grant writers are helping Cope with the grant process, whose names were withheld as of press time.
Even with city hall having moved down the street, Cope said library traffic continues to improve thanks to city officials’ approval of a banner outside the library building to inform residents they remain open.
“We’ve had regular patrons still stopping in, as well as new ones because we’ve put the sign out front. I think it’s brought in some new traffic.”
A 3D rendering of the future library and bidding for construction work is pending grant approval. Cope said she and the library board aim to have the new location ready to move the library there in 2025.
The new space is being designed by Trout Architects Chartered of Boise.
