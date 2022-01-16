Board seeks bids to upgrade schools’ WiFi

The McCain Middle School campus, as seen in this September 2020 photo. The Payette School District is seeking bids to upgrade internet infrastructure at most of its campuses. The McCain campus has the same wiring it had when it was built in 2003, according to Board Clerk Barbara Choate.
As today’s school children obtain their education through digital means, and especially did when distance learning became normal early in the COVID-19 pandemic, Payette School District officials are confronting the internet’s impact on its campuses. At the district Board of Trustees’ regular meeting on Jan. 10, the board granted permission to Board Clerk Barbara Choate and Technology Director Danny Squibb to seek bids to upgrade internet infrastructure at its schools.
According to Choate, the upgrades would be paid for through the U.S. Department of Education’s universal service Schools and Libraries Program, commonly referred to as E-rate. The last time the district received E-rate funds was five years ago. At that time, the district made improvements to internet infrastructure at Payette High and Westside Elementary.
The district is seeking to upgrade infrastructure at Presidio Alternative, Payette Primary and McCain Middle, as well as further upgrading Payette High.
“We are eligible for $285,000 in E-rate funds, and we would get 85% of that, so the district does have a mandatory 15% match,” said Choate to the board. “We would tailor our bid to accommodate the funds that we have available through plant facilities [budget]” and available state matching funds.
The district have several campuses in need of upgrades; According to Choate, McCain Middle School’s internet infrastructure has had the same wiring in place since the campus was built in 2003.
“There are some additional hotspots that need to be placed in places, since so much of everything that we do now is on the internet and technologically oriented. We need to have access.”
The time to act on these funds is now, she said, as the opportunity only comes around every four years.
Board Chairman Andy Kirkendall cited one example of how students would benefit from further upgrades.
“I think who’d be appreciative of this is our new gaming club at the high school,” said Kirkendall.
Trustee Terrie Shurte moved to approve Choate and Squibb to start the bid process, seconded by Trustee John Thebo. The motion carried unanimously, 5-0.
