By Corey Evan
Independent-Enterprise
PAYETTE — As the Payette School District Board of Trustees continues to do rewrites to its policy manual over time, its discussion led it to the topics of fostering staff rapport, district organization and staff qualifications. These are among the topics which saw updates during the board’s regular meeting on June 13.
Following are examples of topics covered in the latest policy updates.
• Under No. 6100, the board delegates authority to its superintendent to declare job vacancies in case an employee refuses to acknowledge receipt of an employment contract or takes more than the allotted time to do so. It also provides for the board to include progress toward student outcome targets found in the district’s Continuous Improvement Plan in its evaluations of superintendents, using relevant data.
• No 6310 provides for the superintendent to have the final say in approving time taken by administrative personnel out of their assigned work schedule for paid activities like consulting, college teaching, and lecturing. The district is also allowed to deduct vacation time, grant additional leave or make payroll deductions for such activities under this policy.
• Under No. 6400, principal evaluation criteria is being switched from that of the Interstate School Leaders Licensure Consortium to those of the Professional Standards for Educational Leaders. The district will continue to use the state’s adopted model, the “Charlotte Danielson Framework for Teaching, Second Edition,” with the board using teacher portfolios in its measures to inform the “professional practice” portion of its reviews.
Trustee Terrie Cathcart-Shurte moved to approved the 6000 series updates, seconded by Trustee John Thebo. The motion carried unanimously, 5-0.
In addition to the 6000 series updates, the board took up School Resource Officer Brad Coen’s request to review Board Policies 4410, relating to investigations and arrests by police, and 3545, relating to student interviews, interrogations and arrests.
• No. 3545 states that while school officials do not need to seek permission from parents before interrogating a student whom they have reason to believe has broken the law, but reasonable effort should be made to notify parents before law enforcement does their investigation.
• No. 4410 recommends law enforcement conduct interrogations outside of school hours. It recognizes that while an arrest must move forward if law enforcement has an arrest warrant, when possible, it should be conducted in the principal’s office and not in view of other students.
Coen spoke to the board during the meeting, regarding these two policies. He told them that while initially he and his team considered these more restrictive than may be necessary, a second look at them helped them see more merit to these rules.
“When we first heard about [the rules], we thought it was more restrictive than it is. We reviewed it again today, actually, and we really don’t see too much of an issue with it,” said Coen. “We thought that it was more [that] we couldn’t speak to kids without talking to their parents, and that restricts us a lot, especially with minor things.”
But upon re-reading 3545, his team realized that effort by law enforcement to notify parents was the only requirement of the policy, not necessarily successfully reaching a parent or guardian before continuing investigations.
“That actually isn’t a big deal to us,” he said.
As Coen’s request was not an action item on the meeting’s agenda, the board took no action during this meeting. For more information on board policies, phone the district office at (208) 642-9366.
