Board gives Grizzlies green light for more in-person class time

FRUITLAND — Students in the Fruitland School District longing for more chances to spend time with their peers may be delighted to hear that starting Sept. 17, students will return to regular in-person learning with all students on campus each day. The Fruitland School Board made the decision to make this modification to the District’s operations during their regular meeting on Sept. 14.
In a letter to parents on Sept. 14, Superintendent Lyle Bayley explained that the decline in COVID-19 cases indicated the move could be made.
“This decision was based upon the amount of COVID spread that is in the community and county presently, as well as how the numbers of cases are trending.”
However, classes will not be on campus all week each week; Campus closures will continue on Wednesdays for deep cleaning of facilities as stated in the letter. Distance learning will continue to take place online on Wednesdays for all students.
“Students who have chosen online only will remain online Monday through Friday,” wrote Bayley.
According to the Southwest District Health website, COVID-19 cases in Payette County continue to decline. As of Sept. 16, Fruitland has a daily incidence rate of 4.95 cases per 10,000 people, presently the highest in the county. Payette has a rate of 1.44 and New Plymouth is seeing a rate of 0.97. However, Payette County remains under a ‘red’ health alert as of press time, with updates scheduled for Sept. 16.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.