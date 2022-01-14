Board absorbs price increase on new school bus

A Payette School District bus is seen in this Thursday photo. The Payette School District Board of Trustees voted to accept a $1,500 steel surcharge on its previously approved purchase of a new 71-passenger bus. This is in addition to a $2,500 surcharge which was built into International Bus Company’s original bid on the purchase.

 Photo by Corey Evan | Independent-Enterprise

PAYETTE — It’s no secret that labor shortages associated with the COVID-19 pandemic have caused commodity price increases to occur. Now, it is affecting the Payette School District’s pocketbook.

At its regular meeting on Monday night, the district Board of Trustees voted to absorb a $1,500 steel surcharge as part of its existing purchase of a new 2023 71-passenger International school bus, in an action item on the meeting’s agenda.

“It’s just because it changed the bid amount,” said Board Clerk Barbara Choate. “It does still make it the least expensive of the bids, and it is a guarantee that there will be no more increase in price.”

The bus was approved by the district in October 2021. According to Choate, an initial surcharge of $2,500 was included in the district’s bid. 

“Because steel prices are changing so rapidly, other bus companies have stopped bidding on busses and are only accepting orders,” wrote Choate in an email to the newspaper Wednesday. 

Choate said funds to pay for the surcharge come from prior year bus depreciation as paid out by the state, as well as through supplemental levy funds. These sources also provided for the initial cost of the bus.

Trustee Candita Strong moved to approve payment of the surcharge, seconded by Trustee Terrie Shurte. The motion carried unanimously, 5-0.

The district maintains a practice of replacing the oldest bus in its fleet annually.

Corey Evan is a reporter with the Independent-Enterprise. He can be reached at (541) 823-4822 or coreye@argusobserver.com

