Blue Cross Foundation issues 2022 Mayor’s Walking Challenge

Payette Mayor Craig Jensen goes for a walk at Centennial Park Tuesday afternoon. The mayor is one of two in the Western Treasure Valley participating in the 2022 Mayor’s Walking Challenge from the Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health, taking on a goal of 5,000 steps per day.
PAYETTE — The Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health reported in a news release on Monday that a record 98 Idaho mayors are participating in its Mayor’s Walking Challenge for 2022. Taking place across the month of October, the challenge is a program aimed at promoting the “importance of physical activity,” according to the release.
Payette Mayor Craig Jensen and Weiser Mayor Randy Hibberd are among the participants.
“Walking is one of the easiest and best things people can do for their health, and we appreciate the record number of Idaho mayors who are participating in the Mayor’s Walking Challenge,” wrote Kendra Witt-Doyle, executive director of the foundation. “These mayors are doing something great for their own health while setting a good example and earning funds for their communities.”
In an email to the newspaper on Monday, Jensen said he got involved in the challenge because he didn’t want to leave money for his city on the table.
“I really didn’t want to do it but they made me feel guilty for not earning money that can be used to benefit our community,” wrote Jensen. “My goal is 5,000 steps a day for the month of October which is equivalent to 2 and a half miles, which is hard for someone like me that doesn’t like to walk or run for exercise.”
Instead, Jensen said, he prefers to do yoga and exercise 15 minutes a day on his elliptical machine. For these reasons, Jensen said he didn’t blame non-participating mayors for sitting this out.
“I do have a recommendation though; [The foundation] might get more participants if they changed it to the month of February. Just saying.”
In Fruitland, Mayor Brian Howell cited physical issues which cause him pain for his non-participation.
“I have a reconstructed ankle on one leg and a bad knee on the other,” he wrote in an email Tuesday.
Hibberd was unavailable for comment before press time. City officials in New Plymouth declined to comment.
The foundation reports that participating mayors have earned $271,000 for their communities since the challenge began in 2018.
Corey Evanis a reporter with the Independent-Enterprise. He can be reached at (541) 823-4822 or coreye@argusobserver.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.