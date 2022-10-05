Blue Cross Foundation issues 2022 Mayor’s Walking Challenge

Payette Mayor Craig Jensen goes for a walk at Centennial Park Tuesday afternoon. The mayor is one of two in the Western Treasure Valley participating in the 2022 Mayor’s Walking Challenge from the Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health, taking on a goal of 5,000 steps per day.

 Photo submitted by Tracy Jensen

PAYETTE — The Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health reported in a news release on Monday that a record 98 Idaho mayors are participating in its Mayor’s Walking Challenge for 2022. Taking place across the month of October, the challenge is a program aimed at promoting the “importance of physical activity,” according to the release.

Payette Mayor Craig Jensen and Weiser Mayor Randy Hibberd are among the participants. 



Corey Evan is a reporter with the Independent-Enterprise. He can be reached at (541) 823-4822 or coreye@argusobserver.com. 

Tags

Load comments