BOISE — On Wednesday afternoon, the Idaho Lottery made Payette resident Melissa Gorham’s day with a “Big Spin” of the eponymous scratch game’s prize wheel at Boise Towne Square Wednesday afternoon. The winning ticket was one of four sold to Gorham by the Tobacco Connection in Payette.

A non-emergency medical transport driver, Gorham told the newspaper in an interview during the event that the proceeds would be put into a savings account for younger members of her family.



Load comments