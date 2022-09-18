Gorham receives her check for $60,000 from the Idaho Lottery’s David Workman at Boise Towne Square on Wednesday. She is the fourth person to spin the wheel, out of six available spins in this first series of the popular scratch game.
Payette resident Melissa Gorham was surrounded by members of her family during the event. Gorham said the proceeds will go into a savings account for younger family members.
Photos by Corey Evan | Independent-Enterprise
Gorham receives her check for $60,000 from the Idaho Lottery’s David Workman at Boise Towne Square on Wednesday. She is the fourth person to spin the wheel, out of six available spins in this first series of the popular scratch game.
BOISE — On Wednesday afternoon, the Idaho Lottery made Payette resident Melissa Gorham’s day with a “Big Spin” of the eponymous scratch game’s prize wheel at Boise Towne Square Wednesday afternoon. The winning ticket was one of four sold to Gorham by the Tobacco Connection in Payette.
A non-emergency medical transport driver, Gorham told the newspaper in an interview during the event that the proceeds would be put into a savings account for younger members of her family.
“I didn’t believe it,” said Gorham. “I started shaking. I was crying … I went and saw my husband [John Gorham] at work.”
After meeting with John, Melissa Gorham called the Idaho Lottery to verify the win.
John and many members of her family were present for the event. Among them was Gorham’s niece, Serena, who suffers from epilepsy.
“She is sweet, kind, caring and her ability to love unconditionally is amazing. And she can be a bit of a brat,” said Melissa. “But her caring heart makes her an angel.”
Serena expressed joy for her aunt’s big win.
“I’m so proud of her. I’m glad she was able to win,” said Serena.
“I already knew that [she was a winner] when I married her,” said John. “It’s very exciting.”
The spin netted Melissa $60,000, $10,000 above the minimum prize the event will award each of its six winners this season.
The event was hosted by Idaho Lottery Spokesman David Workman. Following Melissa’s winning spin, Workman told the newspaper this win is one more way for the lottery to give back to the people of Idaho.
“I couldn’t be more thrilled,” he said. “She’s a terrific winner, she’s got a big heart for her family, for her friends, for her community, and it’s just exciting to see her come out and win today.”
Tony Pittz, security director for the Idaho Lottery, is also from Payette.
“I love anything that can happen in my home town,” said Pittz. “It’s a little bit depressed of its area and doesn’t have all the business it needs, and anytime somebody can come here … I was excited when I heard it was somebody from Payette!”
According to Workman, “The Big Spin” scratch game has exceeded the lottery’s expectations and is already being recommissioned for a second round.
“‘The Big Spin’ is probably the single most best-selling game the Idaho Lottery has ever offered, eclipsing all of our ‘Frogger’ games, which have always been immensely popular,” said Workman. “To date … it has sold over half a million tickets in about six-and-a-half weeks.”
A fifth winner is set to spin the wheel on Monday, according to Workman.
A representative for the Tobacco Connection declined to comment for this story.
The second batch of tickets will be available mid-October wherever Idaho Lottery tickets are sold, with the game’s big wheel on display at the southern entrance to the mall as accessible from Milwaukee Street.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.