FRUITLAND — While Fruitland High School’s baseball teams try to focus on the game each year, Coach Troy Bidwell is focused on players’ safety in future years. As he told the Fruitland School District Board of Trustees in a special presentation during its regular meeting on Wednesday, he is scoping ways to expand the baseball field at the Ben Kerfoot Athletic Complex.
Bidwell told the board he seeks to identify ways to improve the layout of the field without asking for any district funds, just seeking their permission to do so. Fundraising, according to him, would take place through donations and efforts by the Fruitland Booster Club.
He said the aim is to adjust the proximity of dugouts to the diamond, whether it be through moving the diamond or the dugouts themselves.
“The booster club approached me [multiple times] about upgrading the field, the baseball diamond. We have some safety issues,” said Bidwell. “The dugouts are just too close. I’m wanting to try at some point [to] move the diamond out and maybe even, not so much move the walls but maybe build them up a little bit.”
As indicated by a sign on the field, the outfield wall at its closest point to home plate, the right-field foul pole, is 295 feet away. If built to Major League Baseball specifications, the distance would need to be at least 325 feet according to mlb.com.
Any adjustment to the diamond would coincide with infield turf improvements, said Bidwell. The issue with moving the baseball diamond is avoiding moving the outfield wall, Bidwell noted.
On the reverse of that coin, moving the dugouts back from the field may impede on already limited space for fans.
“In 2021, we hosted the state baseball [game]; That backstop is so close and back there tight to the street that there’s no place for people to go,” Trustee Aaron Dressen observed. “It became an issue. In fact, we showed up, paid an entry fee and then upon getting in we’re like, ‘Hey, there’s nowhere to stand’ and we went home and watched on TV.”
Regardless of what route Bidwell takes, he noted that plans to address the field’s needs remain in their infancy, as nothing is yet on paper. He observed that both dugouts present concerns.
“At plate meetings, the first thing I tell coaches once we get done is, ‘Tell your guys to be head-on-swivel, don’t be not paying attention because right-handed bats come off and it’s literally 90 miles an hour right there … off a batter.”
Fortunate is that Bidwell reported no injuries to date due to the dugouts’ proximity to the diamond. Trustee Kelly Henggeler noted that Bidwell and those he works with may need to “get creative’ with the spectator area’s layout, if the backstop is adjusted.
“I just ask your group to keep vetting those things and be creative and get Wayne [Yamashita, facilities director] involved,” he said. “That’s a big project.”
Henggeler moved to authorize Bidwell to explore options for addressing the field’s safety concerns, seconded by Trustee Layne Howell. The motion carried unanimously.
