Benched in service: High school senior donates to Veterans Memorial for senior project

PAYETTE — Visitors to the Veterans Memorial Monument site at Payette’s Lions Park on Highway 52 will soon have not only a walk to remember those who gave their all for our country, but also a place to sit during their visit. As part of his senior project, Payette High School student Braxton Ruth is making a trio of benches to be installed in the park.
Each of the metal-framed wooden benches will feature a plaque on each side of it, dedicating them to the five branches of the U.S. Armed Forces. The project comes ahead of Ruth’s own planned enlistment in the Idaho Army National Guard.
“He wanted to do something for his senior project that was a little more than the normal,” said Heather Ruth, Braxton’s mother in a phone interview Wednesday. “He and I decided as a group he was going to make three benches. They’re made out of wood and metal. He wanted them to honor all five branches of the military.”
Heather said the original plan was for Braxton to install the benches at the planned Veterans of Foreign Wars post in downtown Payette. That plan, however, changed when the proposed building was reportedly shelved.
“They’re apparently not going to build that, so we’ve been talking to the Mayor and he’s been working with the county commissioners.”
As a result the benches are now headed for Lions Park. Mayor Jeff Williams shared his support for their installation with the Payette County Board of Commissioners during its regular meeting Nov. 22, to which the commissioners agreed that the project would be okay to move forward without any major hurdles.. Commission Reece Hrizuk said about Braxton’s project, “Just go and do it.”
Another of Braxton’s goals for the project is to honor his ancestors, who themselves were members of the armed services.
“He’s hoping to get approval from the county commissioners to honor all four of his great-grandfathers who were in the service,” said Heather. “He’s hoping he can put their names on their respective branches that they served in.”
Heather noted that she served in the Air National Guard.
To facilitate the project, Heather said officials at Payette High supplied not only facilities, but some materials as well.
“We got donations from [our] family and friends to make the benches, for the wood and the metal … The school ended up donating the metal to him, they said they had it, and he [is] a good kid, they wanted to donate the metal to him. Then, one of his football coaches donated the oak wood to him.”
Heather and Braxton are now working to determine where the money from their family will go. A donation to the park’s owners and purchase of new flags are among their considerations.
According to Heather, the benches are weather-treated to give added durability, and the benches will be installed underneath a permanent shade structure.
Heather said she initially encouraged him to enlist in the U.S. Coast Guard.
“As a mom, I tried to talk him into the Coast Guard or something, as a safer avenue. And he would not oblige me, he wouldn’t change his mind.”
However, Braxton insisted on joining the guard after he graduates high school, because of his aspirations to become a diesel or other large engine mechanic with his own shop.
“With a whole lot of job options that I found, the more mechanics side was more leaning on the Army,” he said. “My grandparents were Marine and Army vets, and I just feel I’m moved to be in the Army over other branches. I’m not saying, ‘I don’t like this [or that] branch,’ all branches are equal. But I just feel more with the Army. That’s all, really.”
As far as his mother’s concerns, Braxton said he knows his capabilities decently well.
“I’m a physically active kid. I’ve done track for four years, I’ve done football all my life … I feel like I can do it.”
Nonetheless, Heather accepts that Braxton’s future is in his hands.
“He doesn’t know that this is where he’ll land; He might end up joining active duty. He’s planning on going in the guard, and if he changes his mind and decides to go active, he can do that at any time. He just kind of wanted to leave something here with his name on it. He didn’t want to just do some generic project that didn’t really mean anything. He wanted to leave a mark.”
The benches are set to be installed this spring, according to Heather. Following installation of the benches, Braxton will check on the benches to ensure no additional maintenance is needed, although the mayor continues to be the groundskeeper at the park.
Ruth will graduate with the Payette High class of 2022.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.