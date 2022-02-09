Bancroft Park performance space inches closer to approval

Bancroft Park in Payette, the site of a proposed performance space, is pictured Tuesday. According to city attorney Dan Chadwick, there is yet more planning to do before the project, which is being spearheaded by former city councilor Kathy Dodson, can move forward.
PAYETTE — As Payette city officials continue the dialogue of how to revitalize the city’s downtown, former city councilor Kathy Dodson has proposed building an outdoor performance space in Bancroft Park, as previously reported in the newspaper. However, while much of the planning needed for the Payette City Council to green light the project is down, the council has observed that some steps are still not done.
At its regular meeting on Monday, the council reviewed Dodson’s proposed agreement to install a 12-foot by 16-foot gazebo and four benches to create an entertainment space at the park. The agreement asks the city to permit the installation to remain for at least five to 10 years.
However, as observed by Public Works Director Jamie Couch, there’s still more work to be done before construction can start.
“On the hand-drawing I have, I don’t see [Americans with Disabilities Act] access to any of the tables or the benches out there,” Couch stated was one of his concern. “On the drawing it says concrete five inches thick, down below it says four inches thick. And then I also read in here, a completion date by April 1 … I don’t know when they’re wanting to start for sure.”
As previously reported, Dodson already has financial backing for the project in the form of a $10,000 grant from AARP. Due to delays in starting the installation, she has applied for and received an extension on the grant’s construction deadline to April 1.
City attorney Dan Chadwick raised concerns about liability at this meeting.
“I’m wondering if we need a public works license for it,” said Chadwick, noting that his concern stems from the installation taking place on city property. “The contract was lacking in detail, and Mary {Cordova, City Treasurer] and I have been talking about this as well.”
In her proposed agreement, Dodson cited Idaho Code as exempting the project from a building permit because the gazebo is less than 200 square feet. But Mayor Craig Jensen said the project’s scope does require one in Payette, citing it is over 120 square feet.
Councilor Mike Kee moved to table the agreement until the next council meeting, seconded by Councilor Ray Wickersham. The motion carried unanimously, 6-0.
Dodson was not present at Monday’s meeting to answer officials’ questions. She did not respond to a request for comment by the newspaper, before press time.
Bancroft Park occupies the site of the former Bancroft Hotel, which burned down in 1979.
