Bagging a win for reusable bags

FRUITLAND — Are you worried about protecting the environment? Do you have more plastic bags in your house than you know what to do with? Or do you just prefer to bring your own bag to the store?
If you answered ‘yes’ to any of these questions, Fruitland’s Shawna Pierson offers a different kind of shopping bag. She owns and operates the ITySE (pronounced ‘it-see’) brand of reusable bags.
“About 15 years ago when San Francisco went bagless, they were one of the only cities in the United States to do that. And I thought that was kind of a crazy move, but when I started looking into it and seeing all the damage that the plastic bags do to our environment, it was kind of a no-brainer,” said Pierson to the newspaper in a Monday interview. “I figured when San Francisco did it, then the other states and cities were going to start doing it … It’s really picking up speed now, people are really deciding that once we know that plastic bags are bad, then we have an option . We get to make choices [about] what we’re going to do. And if you know better, you’re supposed to do better.”
Presently, many retailers in Oregon and Idaho already offer some form of reusable bag, be it the 5 cent bags required in Oregon stores, or a washable bag made of canvas or other washable material. But Pierson says the difference between those bags and hers is the way they’re built.
“It had to be something different; I didn’t want the typical reusable bags that the handles fell off or the seams ripped,” said Pierson about pursuing the making of her bags. “I needed something strong, I needed something that was clean that could be washed all the time and wouldn’t fall apart. And I needed something that was convenient, something that I could just grab out of the backseat of my car and go to the store with.”
The result is a bag made of a “duramesh” material with double-stitched seams located at the sides and the top of the handles to prevent the seams from coming apart. Some bags come with their own attached carrying case.
As part of her sales pitch, Pierson carries one of her bags filled with seven-year-old soup cans weighing in at approximately 50 pounds.
“They’re ’skanky’ looking cans, they’ve sat out in the garage … but they’ve been in that sack , and that’s what we talk about when we say you can load a bag up, you can put more in than you should,” although she doesn’t recommend doing so regularly. “The [polyester] mesh that we use for these bags is incredible; It doesn’t stretch.”
Pierson, who has operated ITySE solo for the past eight years, contracts with Oregon Corrections Enterprises’ garment factory at the Eastern Oregon Correctional Institution in Pendleton to manufacture ITySE bags. She said the partnership helps ensure quality work and the chance for those making the bags to repay their debts to society.
“They just send out bags that are dead on,” said Pierson, noting only one time has she received a bad batch which was subsequently returned and repaired to her specifications. “The way the prison has helped me design them and lay them out, there’s not a lot of waste in the way we cut the bags and there’s not any room for error in what we’re doing to them when we put them together.”
According to Pierson, garment workers earn $9-$11 hourly, which the state of Oregon pays as restitution to crime victims and those owed court-ordered financial support. She added that some garment workers have pitched successful bag designs over the years.
Pierson offers a 25-year replacement guarantee on every bag sold. According to her website at ityse.com, the bags can last up to 100 years.
“I’ve had one mesh bag returned,” in 15 years in business, she said. “It’s made out of oil and people say, ‘Well, that’s not environmentally friendly.’ However, if I have this bag and I take it to the store and I use it for 20 years, it never ends up in a landfill.”
Pierson said the company’s name reflects its origins, and her husband, Fruitland City Councilor Ed Pierson’s, initial pessimism toward her vision.
“He didn’t really think that people were going to ever use reusable bags, and about 15 years ago anybody I talked to about this was like, ‘Why would you do that?’”
As Shawna Pierson said, the name stands for “I Told you So, Ed.”
Today, Ed helps with trade shows and even has his own line of shopping bag carrying bags through ITySE. Their children, Matt and McKenzie, help as well.
Shawna Pierson added that she does not directly support government-imposed bans on single-use plastic bags or plastics commissions, but rather encourages the public to consider using reusable bags from their own free will. As far as actually using the bags, she says it just takes making it a habit to bring them with you.
“It used to be that we didn’t have to wear a seatbelt when we were in the car; It was a big deal when [people would come] by and they said everyone’s going to wear a seatbelt, and I remember we just laughed … You know what? Now, we all wear seatbelts,” Shawna Pierson said. “It’s the same way with plastic bags. It’ll be hit-and-miss, not everyone’s going to do it, and sometimes if you’re running late and you forget you just do what you’ve got to do and get home” and bring your reusable bags next time.
