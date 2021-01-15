Baby anteater is born at Zoo Boise

BOISE — Zoo Boise, a division of Boise Parks and Recreation, is excited to announce the birth of a baby anteater. Proud parents Gloria and McCauley welcomed the pup into the world on December 23, 2020.
Zoo Boise’s staff is pleased with how well Gloria is caring for her baby. Their goal is to be as hands-off as possible and allow Gloria to take care of her baby and step in only as needed.
The anteaters are visible to the public in their new indoor exhibit. Zoo guests will have to look carefully to see the baby, because most likely the pup will blend in with mom. Like in the wild, Gloria carries the baby on her back, so that their stripes match up. This allows wild baby anteaters to camouflage from predators who might be looking for an easy meal.
Zoo Boise anteaters Gloria and McCauley, the baby’s father, were paired together by the Species Survival Plan. This is Gloria’s fourth baby and McCauley’s third. The typical gestational period for an anteater is about 183 days, or about six months.
Zoo Boise is currently open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with a set number of tickets available each day to meet current group size requirements. Tickets must be reserved in advance and a timed entry process has been implemented to reduce lines and allow for physical distancing. For more information regarding ticketing, other health and safety protocols and to reserve tickets, visit Zoo Boise’s website at www.zooboise.org/online-ticketing.
