Athletes return to Payette pool

Special Olympics’ 4 Rivers Team Coach Melissa Privett speaks at the Payette City Council’s regular meeting on March 20, with several members of her team present among the meeting’s attendees. The Special Olympics swim team is returning to the Payette Public Pool for a 10-week practice period, ahead of competitions this May and June.
PAYETTE — Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 4 Rivers Special Olympics team was a frequent sight at the Payette Public Swimming Pool. Since then, the team has not been as active at the aquatic facility.
Team coach Melissa Privett of Payette spoke to the Payette City Council during its regular meeting on March 20 to discuss reintroducing her team to the pool.
She had several members of her team present during the meeting.
“I have been coaching Special Olympics for over 20 years,” Privett told the council. She noted that when she first started working at the pool as a lifeguard, it played host to Special Olympics games.
“Not one person was from Payette that swam in that pool that year, and I was like ‘What? Where’s the Payette swimmers?’ And the lady that came said, ‘Well, nobody wants to coach,’” said Privett. “I said, ‘I want to coach.’”
When she got started, Privett said she had six athletes on her team her first year and went on to have as many as 30 depending on the year.
“COVID did a big hit to our teams, as far as being able to participate, and so we haven’t been very active the past few years. That’s been pretty sad for a lot of them.”
Privett said she wished to bring her team back to the pool, staring with practices on Monday afternoons from 5 to 6 p.m. for 10 weeks. Her team, presently made up of 14 local members, would use up to three lanes depending on the need for space by the team and by open swim customers.
“Most of the athletes are adults; My youngest athlete is 9, my oldest athlete is 67. They can start participating [in Special Olympics] when they’re 8.”
Mayor Craig Jensen said he wished to reintroduce the team on a trial basis, to make sure no proverbial toes are stepped on.
“We do have our regular lap swimmers during open swim … I would have no problem giving it a shot,” said Jensen.
“Most of us do remember when the Special Olympics game [when it was held at the pool], and it was a great advertisement for our town,” added Councilor Ray Wickersham. “It brought a lot of people in and people knew where Payette was … our pool stood out in the community. I think it’s a great thing to support as much as we can.”
Another member of the team informed the council that in exchange for a price break Privett is requesting for the athletes’ admission to the pool, the owner of the Double Diamond Steakhouse in New Plymouth is offering to cover the remaining cost. General admission to the pool is $5 per person.
“Yes it is very true,” wrote Robin Cusma of the Double Diamond in a March 22 email. “We are honored to have the opportunity.”
Councilor Daniel Lopez made the motion to approve Privett’s request to use the pool for practices on Monday evenings at a cost of $2.25 per person for 10 weeks, seconded by Councilor Lori Steiniker. The motion carried with a roll call vote of 6-0.
The team began practice on Monday. The team is expected to compete in the Boise metropolitan area in May and June.
The 4 Rivers Team supports, Payette, Fruitland, New Plymouth, Parma, Weiser, Ontario, Nyssa and Vale, in order to provide opportunities for eastern Oregon swimmers.
Noteworthy is that Payette High School students are also eligible for the discounted $2.25 admission price, as mentioned by Councilor Bobbie Black.
Corey Evanis a reporter with the Independent-Enterprise. He can be reached at (541) 823-4822 or coreye@argusobserver.com.
