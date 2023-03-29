Athletes return to Payette pool

Special Olympics’ 4 Rivers Team Coach Melissa Privett speaks at the Payette City Council’s regular meeting on March 20, with several members of her team present among the meeting’s attendees. The Special Olympics swim team is returning to the Payette Public Pool for a 10-week practice period, ahead of competitions this May and June.

 Photo by Corey Evan | Independent-Enterprise

PAYETTE — Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 4 Rivers Special Olympics team was a frequent sight at the Payette Public Swimming Pool. Since then, the team has not been as active at the aquatic facility.

Team coach Melissa Privett of Payette spoke to the Payette City Council during its regular meeting on March 20 to discuss reintroducing her team to the pool.



