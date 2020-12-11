Are you snow ready, Payette County?

PAYETTE COUNTY — As you may have seen as you flipped through the weather forecast on page A2, a chance of snow has been forecast for the Western Treasure Valley starting Saturday. A look at the local 10-day report at weather.com indicates a possibility of the fluffy stuff falling well into next week.
With that in mind, the newspaper reached out to city officials to learn more about their plans for keeping roads safe this winter. Following is a sample of information retrieved as of Dec. 10.
Fruitland
According to Fruitland’s snow plan submitted to the newspaper by City Clerk Suzanne Pearcy, snow plowing begins once three inches accumulates on residential streets and main thoroughfares, or two inches on collector streets, and snow is beginning to subside. Keeping disruptions down, Southwest Third Street is plowed between 2:30 and 6 a.m. and residential streets during the evening and nighttime.
Plowing and deicing along U.S Highways 30 and 95 are provided by the Idaho Transportation Department.
While residents are responsible for clearing snow windrow left at the front of their driveways by plow trucks, elderly, handicapped or disabled residents are able to call Fruitland City Hall to add their names to a list for available city staff to remove this windrow.
Crews will conduct sanding of stop sign areas, railroad crossings, intersections, steep grades, curves, school areas, Southwest Third Street and along main thoroughfares with higher speed traffic.
“We send this [information] in our water/sewer bills each November,” said Pearcy.
City officials remind residents to slow down and give space to other vehicles for stopping and turning.
There are presently 30.5 miles of streets in Fruitland, according to Pearcy.
New Plymouth
In an email on Dec. 9, New Plymouth Public Works Superintendent Beau Ziemer said the city of New Plymouth keeps a combination plow and sandtruck, grader, backhoe and utility task vehicle as part of its winter road maintenance strategy.
“The business district and schools get top priority, with residential areas only plowed if snow exceeds four inches during a storm,” wrote Ziemer.
Ziemer added that plowing does not take place during active snow unless the city’s police chief instructs otherwise.
“Pre-treating is done as weather conditions allow,” Ziemer added.
There are 12 miles of streets in New Plymouth as of Dec. 2019.
Payette
According to the 2020-21 snow plan posted on the city of Payette website, the city’s efforts are aimed at establishing “a system of priorities that facilitate keeping winter traffic moving as safely as possible.”
The plan states that attention is given first to major streets, keeping emergency equipment moving and getting “kids to school and people to work,” while noting individual residential streets may experience wait times for service to make this happen.
Plowing in Payette typically commences once 3-4 inches of snow accumulate on roadways, or 2 inches when more snow is expected to come on down. The plan notes that sidewalks are likely to get snow pushed onto them by snow plows if they are close to the curb, but it remains owners or tenants of adjacent properties to remove snow and ice from them “in a timely manner.”
The plan advises motorists to park cars off the street ahead of plowing wherever practical or they risk their cars being buried. In cul-de-sacs, snow is plowed into the middle unless it was designed with a snow storage feature or has a vacant lot adjacent to it. In those cases, snow will be pushed into such features.
There are over 50 miles of streets in Payette, according to the plan.
The plan can be viewed at https://bit.ly/3gCgFql.
Pearcy, Ziemer and Payette City Clerk Mary Cordova stated in Dec. 8 emails that no changes have been made to snow plans this year.
For more information on your city’s snow plan, keep their phone number handy:
Fruitland: (208) 452-3001
New Plymouth: (208) 278-5338
Payette: (208) 642-6024
