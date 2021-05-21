Apple Blossom drives downtown business

PAYETTE — According to Apple Blossom Festival Committee secretary Markita Williams, the 2021 festival saw attendance between 8,000 and 10,000 people. The figures may not have broken records, with the newspaper’s archives indicating one record north of 15,000 people in 1962, but it proved to be a boon to many Main Street businesses, according to their operators.
The newspaper interviewed business owners in downtown Payette on Tuesday to find out the impact of the 2021 festival on their bottom lines. Following is a sample of their responses.
Supporting festival operations
Michael Dart of Dart’s True Value Hardware said that while typical foot traffic dipped a little during the festival, those running the festival helped offset that dip.
“Usually we get a lot of the vendors come in and [getting] some of the stuff they’ve forgotten and whatever,” said Dart. “It usually goes up a little bit … compared to years past, I would probably say about the same as far as revenue that [comes] in.”
While he didn’t disclose any business figures for the weekend, Dart said it was still a good weekend for business.
Many businesses see gains
Some of the biggest gains seen were among downtown eateries and watering holes. Pam Charboneau, manager of Jacob’s Well, reported upticks in business throughout the weekend, with the biggest increases coming after the carnivals closed down for the night.
“It increased our business; We had a nice trickle throughout the days of Apple Blossom, mostly during the weekend,” said Charboneau. “When the carnival ended we were extremely busy.”
Charboneau estimated a revenue increase of 30% for the weekend, with no safety incidents noted.
Grady Hansen, owner of Keystone Pizza, said he saw his restaurant slinging more pizzas than usual.
“We probably did about 30% more than we would’ve normally done,” said Hansen.
Broken Halo Barber Shop and Vape Shop owner Kent Burns reported what he called a “good, successful year.”
“The foot traffic in downtown Payette has been phenomenal,” said Burns.
“It’s going to be hard to know right now all the eyes that saw the shops and stuff downtown; They’ll be back to some of these places, at least,” expressed Nathan Rights, shopkeeper at Broken Halo. Rights said the shop saw 1000% more exposure than usual.
Chyanna Mosso, owner of the Payette Nutrition Bar, said her business specifically benefitted from the Rods of Idaho and Oregon Car Show, a portion of which was located in front of her shop.
“It stopped right at our door, so it was nice,” said Mosso. “With our window being done … we were able to show people, ‘Oh, there’s refreshing drinks here on a nice warn day!’”
Not all saw growth
The allure of funnel cakes and deep fried snickers bars kept a firm grip on festival attendees, despite a charitable offering of a baked foods sale by the Payette Senior Center. According to center director Kathy Patrick, that grip was more firm than the last festival.
“Our baked food sale made $237 and we sold 115 sandwiches,” said Patrick. “Foot traffic was down about 30% from two years ago.”
However, Patrick was quick to commend the win the city got by having the festival
“I believe overall that the festival was a huge success and kudos to the organizers,” she said.
It was good to see everyone
Several owners expressed that they felt good to see people coming out of their homes for a good time, following widespread quarantines imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It was good for our business and was good to see people out and about,” said Hansen.
“They [festival staff] did a really great job this year; It was nice to see people out, getting fresh air and interacting with each other,” added Charboneau. “I think we need that, we’re a social being. We’re not meant to be solitary … I’m glad Payette chose to do it this year.”
