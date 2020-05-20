Anyone for tennis … fixes?

PAYETTE - With tennis being a think-on-your-feet kind of sport, the Payette School District Board of Trustees has had worry about players getting tripped up by what’s beneath their feet at both of its tennis courts. Repairs to the facilities, located at Payette Primary School and McCain Middle School, have been on the agenda in recent months, again coming up at the board’s May 11 Zoom meeting.
“Those up at McCain have deteriorated and gotten a lot more cracks in them over the last twelve months,” said Superintendent Robin Gilbert. “We had received two bids on those … last year. We called those same companies and had them come out and re-bid those to see if they were going to stand by last year’s. We also are asking if they could finish in summer, since sports have been delayed because of [novel coronavirus COVID-19], it seemed like a really good time to jump on them.”
The district is working with Beynon from Tualatin, Ore. and Cascade Fence from Meridian Gilbert reported a significant increase to the cost of fixing McCain, saying crews would have to take off a top layer of asphalt to fill in cracks and resurface. She said that bill is now estimated to be $81,000 and work at McCain would come with a one-year warranty and expected durability of 10 years. The bid for Payette Primary is $32,000.
“Cascade Fence will be doing the project as their solutions and prices best fit the needs of the district,” wrote Board Clerk Barbara Choate in an email on May 13.
“It’s important to get those fixed,” said Gilbert upon recommending the McCain bid.
To completely remove the old asphalt and lay new would come at four times the cost, she added.
One reason for the two different cost estimates is that the two courts have different playing surfaces; McCain has an asphalt playing surface, while Payette Primary has concrete.
“The money timing is not a good time but the timing [to get it done] is good,” added Gilbert.
Choate confirmed that Cascade Fence would begin work on both campuses this summer.
