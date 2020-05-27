PAYETTE - While often treated as a day to have fun, Memorial Day still serves as a means of remembering those who gave the ultimate sacrifice on the battlefield as observed by Payette American Legion Post No. 33.
The post hosted three public gatherings, with social distancing in place and urged to keep these gatherings to small numbers. They offered three ceremonies at different locations in Payette throughout the day on May 25. At each of these, Boy Scout troops were present to raise the flag and then lower it to half-mast to honor U.S. service members who died while serving in the military.
At Rosedale Memorial Gardens, Post Adjutant Dan Greig read a speech written by the American Legion honoring those who gave their all, fighting visible and invisible foes. The speech also cited the similarities of these veterans to medical workers battling the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic on the front lines:
“During the Coronavirus pandemic, the most visible heroes are the health-care professionals who are saving others and risking their own lives while doing so. These heroes have much in common with the people that we honor today, America’s fallen veterans; They are men and women who have sacrificed their own lives so others could live. They are both elite and ordinary. They are elite in the sense of character. Giving their own lives so others could live is the ultimate definition of selfless. They are ordinary in the fact that they represent the diverse fabric of our country. They are rich and poor, black and white, male and female. They come from every ethnicity and background.”
At all three sites, Treasure Valley Military Honors performed services including rifle detail and playing of Taps.
