All School Reunion is coming June 24-26

Fruitland High School graduates of the mid-1960s gather for a hamburger barbecue social as part of their all-class reunion, as pictured in June 2017. This year’s all-class reunion will celebrate the classes of 1968-1972, catching up on lost time due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
FRUITLAND — After being put off in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Fruitland High School All-School Reunion is on for June 24-26. Normally held to celebrate three Grizzly classes, this year the event will honor five: The classes of 1968, 1969, 1970, 1971 and 1972.
In a news release obtained by the newspaper on May 27, Roy Evans of the All-School Committee shared a schedule of events for the three-day event. Following are examples of events planned for the weekend.
Friday, June 24
Day one of the event begins with a hamburger barbecue social at Creekside Ranch, 7701 Elmore Rd., from 5 to 10 p.m. The social event is free, but donations to the reunion committee and bringing one’s own lawn chair are welcomed.
Saturday, June 25
Saturday’s activities begin with a “come together” breakfast at the Fruitland High campus from 8 to 10:30 a.m., with a cost of $13. This will be followed by an Alumni Classic Car Show, which will meet at Fruitland High at 11 a.m., before parading down Main Street at 11:30 a.m. There will also be guided tours of Treasure Valley Classical Academy, which now occupies the former Fruitland High campus on Main Street.
A banquet is planned for the evening at Four Rivers Cultural Center in Ontario, with a social hour and late registration at 5 p.m. and the banquet to begin at 6 p.m. The cost for the banquet is $30.
Sunday, June 26
The event concludes Sunday with another “come together’ breakfast from 8 to 10:30 a.m. at Fruitland High.
Pre-registration for the event is open through Friday. For more information or to register, phone Evans at (208) 674-2089.
