‘All-school’ 50th reunion event returns to Fruitland High

The Fruitland High School campus, as seen in this June 2021 photo, will host the All-School Reunion of the classes of 1968 through 1972 the weekend of June 24-26. Reunion events will also be held at Creekside Ranch in Fruitland, and Matsy’s in Ontario.
FRUITLAND — The wait is finally paying off for members of the Fruitland High School classes of 1968, 1969 and 1970 to be able to meet in person for their all-school reunion. However, they will now share their experience with the classes of 1971 and 1972, as well.
In a phone interview with the newspaper, Roy Evans, of the All-School Reunion Committee, said the three-day event will consist of a Friday night get-together at Creekside Ranch, Saturday and Sunday morning breakfast gatherings, a car show on Saturday morning for members of these classes to show off their rides, and a Saturday evening band performance at Matsy’s in Ontario. He said the committee has sent over 3,800 invitations to members of the participating classes.
According to Evans, who presently lives in Nu Acres, the committee has spent the last one-and-a-half years preparing for this event. The school’s 50-year reunions usually host three graduating classes, but this time will host five classes due to delays resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Attendees are requested to make a $20 donation to help pay for associated costs and advertising.
“It’s a break-even event,” said Evans.
The committee meets every third Wednesday of the month at 6 p.m., at Farmers Mutual Telephone Company, 319 S.W. Third St. However, the April meeting will be held at Creekside Ranch on April 20 at 6 p.m., 7701 Elmore Road.
The event will take place during the weekend of June 24-26. At its regular meeting on March 14, the Fruitland School District Board of Trustees unanimously approved use of the front lawn of the Fruitland High campus for the celebration, along with use of tables and chairs.
Corey Evan is a reporter with the Independent-Enterprise. He can be reached at (541) 823-4822 or coreye@argusobserver.com.
