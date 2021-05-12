Airport commission revisits standards for new lessees

PAYETTE — As the Western Treasure Valley has grown in population in recent years, officials on the Payette Airport Commission are working with the Payette City Council to plan growth at the Payette Municipal Airport around that growth. Specifically, the two parties aim to ensure adequate standards for parties looking to set up hangars at the airport.
“They basically would like to a little bit more of a written policy for hangars … we really don’t have a plan for where you put hangars,” said Councilor Ray Wickersham.
In her agenda statement to the council dated April 30, deputy city clerk Bobbie Black noted the commission’s aim to clarify what private parties can and cannot do with their hangars in the city’s “Minimum Standards” rules. The commission’s proposed changes appeared on the agenda for the council’s regular meeting on May 3.
“At their regular meeting on April 12, the Airport Commission made a motion to recommend to City Council to revise the Private Hangar section to include more clarification for future building of an airport hangar and what is required in the Commercial Building Permit application,” wrote Black.
According to its statement of concept, the private hangars section of the airport standards rules “covers persons entering into a lease agreement with the City of Payette and with the intent of constructing an aircraft hangar on a designated parcel at the Airport for private use.”
As presently written, any lessee who builds a hangar building on the property has the right to do so within Idaho Statutes and any ordinance of the city of Payette. Proposed updates to the rules include requirements to include the following with any related building permit application:
• A diagram showing the dimensions of the lot upon which the building is to be constructed.
• The proposed location of the building upon the lot; the dimensions of the building, and a detailed drawing of the proposed construction. It requires design professionals involved to stamp the plans
• Drainage Plans with calculations
• Landscape Plans
Other standards include a requirement that lessees must enter into a formal lease agreement with the city to construct a hangar, hangars must be ivory in color with only red, hunter green or brown trim and awnings over access doors be less than 120 square feet in area. Lessees are responsible for snow removal and any maintenance or repair issues which may arise. Street Department supervisor Jamie Couch notes that water drainage issues involving a 1940s-era ditch exist.
“It needs improvement,” said Couch, saying he has advised lessees to seek bids to improve water drainage from around their hangars.
“All of a sudden, we’re getting all this interest from people who want to build because” building elsewhere is more expensive, said Wickersham. “I don’t think we were really ready for it.”
According to city clerk Mary Cordova, drafts for master plan improvements at the airport are in the works.
Councilor Mike Kee moved to approve the revisions as presented, with Wickersham seconding. The voice vote to approve was unanimous, 6-0.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.