Aerial mosquito control application this week

PAYETTE COUNTY — In response to elevated populations of active adult mosquitoes in Payette County, Vector Disease Control International, in coordination with the Payette County Mosquito
Abatement District, announced in a news release on Wednesday that it will conduct aerial spraying over approximately 15,365 acres for adult mosquitoes, weather permitting, on Wednesday, between the hours of 7:30 p.m. and midnight. If inclement weather or another unforeseen issue prevents this application
from taking place, the alternate date will be Thursday.
One application will be taking place south of Bluff Road down to Idaho Highway 52 and extend from Big Willow Road southeast to Gulch Road and between Cassia Road and County Line Road near New Plymouth. A second application will be taking place in the area south of 15th Avenue North down to Northwest 8th Avenue and between Kennedy Road and North 6th Street.
Treatments will be made with a twin-engine, fixed-wing aircraft fitted with ultra low volume spray equipment. Although no special action is required by residents within the treatment areas, any residents with concerns can take the added precautions of remaining indoors during the spray event, with their windows closed and their air conditioners turned off.
Residents with questions can call VDCI’s Payette office at (208) 642-6835. As always, residents are urged to take the following precautions to protect themselves from West Nile virus:
• DEFEND yourself against mosquitoes by using a repellent with an effective ingredient such as Deet, Picaridin, or Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus. Make sure to follow label directions.
• DRAIN all sources of standing water that may support mosquito-breeding habitats.
• DOOR and window screens should fit tight and be in good repair. This will prevent mosquitoes from entering your home.
• DO VACCINATE your horses. Horses are highly susceptible to West Nile virus — approximately half of all horses that get the virus are euthanized.
• DAWN and DUSK are times to avoid being outdoors, since this is when mosquitoes are most active.
• DRESS appropriately by wearing long sleeves and pants when outdoors and mosquitoes are present.
