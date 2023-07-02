Aerial mosquito control application this week
Map courtesy of Payette County Mosquito Abatement District

PAYETTE COUNTY — In response to elevated populations of active adult mosquitoes in Payette County, Vector Disease Control International, in coordination with the Payette County Mosquito

Abatement District, announced in a news release on Wednesday that it will conduct aerial spraying over approximately 15,365 acres for adult mosquitoes, weather permitting, on Wednesday, between the hours of 7:30 p.m. and midnight. If inclement weather or another unforeseen issue prevents this application



Tags

Load comments