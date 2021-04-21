Academy seeks community’s help to ‘Grow a classic’

FRUITLAND — As Treasure Valley Classical Academy administration continues to advance toward expanding the campus into a full K-12 school, the academy’s Board of Trustees continues to seek community support for its ongoing construction.
As part of its effort, the board invites the public on Thursday, April 23 to participate in its virtual fundraiser and watch its video premiere of ‘Forming Young Hearts, Training Young Minds.’
“This impactful 6-minute video invites the audience to experience a day in the life of a TVCA Timberwolf,” according to Marv Lasnick, board president. “The film will feature school leadership, teachers, parents, and students as they share the living mission of TVCA and its vision for growth.”
According to Lasnick, the fundraiser has a goal of $400,000.
“The capital campaign committee is thrilled to announce that a generous, anonymous donation has created matching funds for this campaign. The community can participate by watching the video, making a donation, and inviting at least five or more other individuals to do the same,” he continues. “The funds raised will be used directly to complete the campus which as a fully-enrolled Hillsdale [Barney Charter School Initiative] school, will accommodate a maximum of 702 students in grades K-12.”
The campus is mainly housed in the original Fruitland High School building, containing Kindergarten through 5th grade classrooms, an auditorium, a gymnasium, a commercial kitchen and an elementary school playground. Students in 6th and 7th grade are presently housed in a temporary facility on the site of the former Fruitland Electric facility.
The academy’s future plans include a 32,000-35,000 sq. ft. permanent building to house grades 6-12. The building will be built by Bouma USA, a design-build firm which has built charter schools throughout the U.S. including in Idaho according to Lasnick. The building cost is projected to not exceed $8 million.
“As a public charter school, so-called “bell-to-bell” daily school operations are funded by revenue
provided by the State of Idaho. However, when compared to other public schools, TVCA as a charter
school does not receive comparable facility funding and is therefore at a distinct disadvantage. TVCA
leadership is pursuing alternate financing routes,” wrote Lasnick. “The Growing a Classic capital campaign is necessary to help bear the construction costs for the school’s expansion.”
The building is designed to match the architecture of the school’s main building and is expected to be complete in time for the 2023-24 school year. To meet the academy’s current enrollment needs, four double classroom portables and a restroom unit are being installed for the start of the 2021-22 school year to add room for about 200 students.
The academy aims to add one grade level per year, becoming a full K-12 campus by the start of the 2025-26 school year.
