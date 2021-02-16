A walkway to remember them by

PAYETTE — On Aug. 14, 2015, the Payette County Veterans Memorial was installed at Lions Park on Idaho Highway 52. The memorial includes a brick walkway along its left-hand side, originally laid over 12 years ago, which features names of individuals who have served the country as part of the United States Armed Forces.
Since the installation, upwards of 600 bricks have been purchased or donated, and installed along the walkway under the direction of American Legion Post 33 Commander Gary Duff.
According to Duff, the idea to put in the walkway came from late post Commander William Stephens.
“There was nothing except grass there when we started it,” said Duff in a Feb. 15 email. “I have been the one to install them for the past 5 years … I do this mostly by myself.”
The walkway was first constructed by Herb Endicott, Owen Spurling and Bob Paterson from the New Plymouth Veterans of Foreign Wars post, and John Duff from Post 33.
Duff works with a company in Meridian called Memorial Monuments to supply bricks for the walkway. He said in a telephone conversation that he tries to collect orders for around 20 bricks before making orders, because he drives to and from Meridian first to place the order and then to collect the finished bricks.
Duff said he had no estimate of how many bricks are sold each year, but noted that proceeds from the sale of these bricks goes toward the upkeep of the memorial “and any additional work.”
He adds that adding bricks to the walkway is open to all those who are interested.
“Bricks may be ordered for any and all persons, active duty, separated persons … People who have never served go in as donor bricks.”
Bricks will remain available until the walkway is full, according to Duff.
