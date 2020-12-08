A shot in the arm is coming

WESTERN TREASURE VALLEY - With COVID-19 vaccine candidates from Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna awaiting approval by the Food and Drug Administration, Gov. Brad Little’s COVID-19 Vaccine Advisory Committee held a Zoom meeting on Dec. 3 to discuss details regarding distribution of vaccines once received.
The committee advises Little on and assists state and local entities with subprioritization of vaccines while limited in supply, communication, distribution of supplies and ensuring equitable access to vaccination.
The first national distribution of the Pfizer vaccine is 6.4 million doses.
According to the committee’s distribution proposal documents, the state of Idaho is expected to receive 13,650 of these doses in the first week of distribution, 15,600 in the second week and 19,500 in its third week. Moderna’s vaccine is expected to be approved a week after Pfizer’s, with 28,000 allocated to Idaho during its first week and 12,400 during its second week.
Public Health District 3 (Southwest District Health) is expected to see 1,950 doses from the first week distribution (14.66%). Availability to Payette and Washington counties was unclear as of press time.
According to Sarah Leeds, program leader for the Idaho Immunization Program, vaccines will be prioritized first to front line health care workers (Group one), then to essential workers (Group two) as early distribution begins.
“What early distribution means is when the FDA says ‘yes’ … Pfizer will ship however many trays that we ordered for our early distribution sites,” said Leeds. “They are not allowed to be administered until the [Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices] makes the recommendation to administer vaccine. The lead time between early distribution sites administering vaccine and when all the other sites can administer vaccine is 24 hours, at most 48 hours.”
Such sites were required to be identified and submitted to the Centers for Disease Control on Dec. 4. Following is the planned schedule of distribution among group two essential workers:
• First responders
• K-12 educators and staff, day care workers
• Correctional and detention facility staff
• Food processing workers
• Grocery and convenience store workers
• Idaho National Guard
• Other essential workers for which telework and social distancing are not possible
State Epidemiologist Christine Barr clarified that residents of long-term care facilities would be eligible for vaccination as soon as their facilities’ staff are.
“Health care personnel are not prioritized over residents of long-term care facilities, they are to be considered … equally to be vaccinated,” said Barr. “Unpaid persons are included, serving in health care settings who have the potential for exposure to patients or infectious materials. That does include people who aren’t direct patient care” such as foodservice workers, she added.
Those who receive the vaccine will receive notifications when the time comes for them to receive their second dose, as Pfizer’s vaccine is being administered on a two-dose schedule.
To further enable access to vaccination, the committee voted unanimously (31-0) to activate participation in the CDC’s pharmacy partnership program. According to the committee’s presentation, the resulting plan will “provide COVID-19 vaccine allocations to the CDC pharmacy partnership program for [long-term care facility] residents and unvaccinated [long-term care facility] staff starting when there are enough doses available to vaccinate 50% of residents and staff.”
Leeds reviewed key dates in the committee’s strategy to distribute vaccines: The FDA’s Vaccine Advisory Board is set to meet first on Thursday, Dec. 10 to review clinical trial for the Pfizer vaccine and decide on its emergency use authorization, then on Dec. 17 to review that of Moderna’s vaccine.
Noteworthy is that distribution of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine is underway in the United Kingdom, following approval there last week.
The committee’s next meeting is scheduled for Dec. 18.
