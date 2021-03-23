A need for less speed

PAYETTE — With hundreds of children walking or riding to and from school every day, what would drive motorists to go heavy on the accelerator when school’s in session? That’s the question raised by a concerned citizen during the Payette City Council’s regular meeting on March 15.
During its citizens comments session, Payette resident Audra Gutierrez addressed the council about motorists speeding around her home on multiple occasions. She said she has called the police on several of them at all hours of the day.
“The school’s right there, we live diagonally across from Westside [Elementary School] and I’m seriously concerned that my kids are gonna get hit,” said Gutierrez. “I would like to try and and find out of there’s any way to maybe … make it a four-way stop.”
Gutierrez added that she has observed county vehicles pass through the vicinity going over the speed limit as well. As a means of discouraging speeding on her own, she told the council she has posted small signs outside her home asking drivers to slow down.
“But they see it as a challenge, and they just are like running and going as they possibly can,” Gutierrez lamented.
Present at the meeting was Payette Police Chief John Plaza. In an email Friday, he said his team are presently tackling speeding in other ways.
“Speeding complaints that come into our department are put out to all officers, but our two traffic officers are assigned to give the problem areas extra attention,” said Plaza. “We have also put out our mobile speed trailer in problem areas.”
Plaza did not have data available on the number of speeding complaints his office has received, but did say that issuing citations is always at the discretion of officers. Regarding Gutierrez’ idea of a four-way stop, Plaza said he was open to the idea.
“I have no problem with that and have spoken to our street supervisor about this. He has forwarded the request to the mayor for review,” said Plaza.
