A national rodeo champion lives in our backyard

NEW PLYMOUTH — Even when one finds fame on a national stage, they sometimes find that their fame doesn’t follow them home. Such is the case for Roscoe Jarboe, 24, who competes in Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association events from coast to coast but calls New Plymouth his home.
According to the association’s website, Roscoe has been a member since 2015. Following is a sample of the accolades he has earned in his time with the association.
While competing on his association permit in 2014, he won the Horse Heaven Round-Up in Kenneick, Washington.
In 2016, he won round two and placed in two rounds to rank 11th at the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo. He finished ninth in the world standings.
He placed in three rounds of the Wrangler rodeo in 2017, ranking ninth in the world.
2018 saw him ranked sixth in the world at the Wrangler rodeo
He won the 2019 Ogden, Utah Pioneer Days and the 2020 Cody, Wyoming Stampede before he competed in the 2020 Wrangler rodeo in Arlington, Texas (moved from Las Vegas, Nevada due to COVID-19), where he placed in two rounds of the bull riding competition and tied for the win in round eight with Ty Wallace of Collbran, Colorado.
Roscoe shared his experience with the newspaper in a Dec. 23 interview. He said his dad, Bo Jarboe, inspired him to get into rodeo.
“My dad, he rode bulls before me; [I] kinda just grew up around it,” said Roscoe. “His traveling partners would be at the house, just guys that were older than me but younger than him that were rodeoing and stop here. I was always around bull riders and rodeo in general.”
Roscoe said that as far as training to be one of the top 15 in each event, he is his best trainer.
“We generally don’t have trainers; We just kinda do our own thing, train ourselves … There’s not much time to stop and train anywhere, ’cause we are on the road pretty much 24-7. We go to rodeo on one day and then the next day we’re 17 hours away from where we were just yesterday, getting on another bull.”
During his amateur days, Roscoe qualified for the National High School Finals Rodeo as a sophomore and a junior, finishing 11th nationwide in the latter year. He won the Oregon high school bull riding championship as a junior.
Roscoe attended New Plymouth High School, where he graduated with the class of 2014. His dad helped him learn bull riding.
“He’s basically taught me everything I [know] about rodeo and riding bulls.”
He notes that with any sport, the more time you spend on it the more you learn.
Roscoe said staying busy has been key to his financial survival as a competitor, even during a pandemic.
“We pay an entry fee to get into the rodeos; If we fall off or buck off we don’t get paid. We have to ride our bulls to get paid. You have to do good, there’s no financial support supporting you besides yourself unless you have a sponsor …”
Bo, a rancher who also owns an excavation company, said Roscoe has known nothing but rodeo since he was a kid.
“I rodeoed for 11 years in the pros and I rode bulls, and then when he was three weeks old I put him in the truck with me and he went [to] rodeos with me for a few weeks. That’s just been part of his life, for sure.”
Bo pointed out he also did junior rodeos when he was in high school, winning several championships himself. He said, however, that Roscoe’s performances dwarf his own.
“I guess I was a better teacher than I was a bull rider,” he said. “I’ve got a whole room dedicated to … 15 of my buckles and 300 of his, saddles and all kinds. He’s won a lot of stuff.”
Bo pointed out that Roscoe won rookie of the year in his sophomore year, as well as in the PRCA.
Bo said his relationship with Roscoe remains strong, with Roscoe calling him after every performance
“I get first hand of what’s going on and how he’s doing and if he’s OK,” said Bo, describing their relationship as “best friends.”
Bo said Roscoe introduced him to Instagram, where he gets to see photos of Roscoe’s performances. He also mentioned how important Roscoe’s mother has been in their lives.
“Without my wife, Mardie, helping out with some financial stuff … we would both suffer,” said Bo. “She a big part of it, for sure.”
Despite individual payouts often reaching well into the five-figure ranges, Roscoe said humility remains crucial to being a bull rider.
“I like to think we’re all pretty humble about what we do,” said Roscoe. “It’s a tough sport; It’s dangerous in a lot of ways, not just bull riding. You either make it or you don’t.”
Bo encourages aspiring riders to reach out to him or to Roscoe for advice.
