FRUITLAND — It’s the end of an era for the Farmer family of Fruitland, as the last of ten children graduated this year with the class of 2021 at Fruitland High School. The Farmer family originally moved to Fruitland from Washington in December of 1999, and at one point had one child attending preschool through every other grade.
Their story was shared with the newspaper by parents Rick and Laurie Farmer.
“We love Fruitland and have had a great experience going through the Fruitland schools,” wrote Laurie Farmer in a Wednesday email.
Following are highlights of the Farmer family’s experience attending Fruitland schools.
• The Farmers’ kids were on the Fruitland High soccer teams for 19 consecutive years, the daughters rotating in and out of the girls’ team 16 years in a row, with the Farmers’ sons being involved for a combined four years. Laurie Farmer said that there were anywhere between one and four Farmer kids on the teams at any time.
“In 2011 they were a part of the first girls team to win a state title in any FHS girls sport ever, winning a state title in both girls soccer and girls tennis (four Farmer girls were on both of these teams),” Laurie added.
• Two teachers taught all 10 kids at some point; Rob Carter at Fruitland High, and Stuart Grimes at Fruitland Middle.
“Mr. Greif had 9 of the 10! Coach Judson had 9 of the 10 Farmers on his tennis team at FHS also. His whole coaching career he had a Farmer on his team!” Laurie added.
Laurie added that retiring Fruitland Elementary teacher Linda Langley taught seven of them.
• Alek, the first son following seven girls, achieved a perfect ACT score in Fruitland.
• For 15 years, every other year saw at least one Farmer kid graduate from Fruitland High:
- Kaitlin Farmer Warner, 2007
- Joslin Svea Farmer Olmos 2009
- Jami Farmer Hernandez, 2011
- Lauren Farmer Mosley, 2011
- Karli Farmer Nilsen, 2011
- Hannah Farmer, 2013
- Emma Elizabeth Farmer, 2015
- Alek James Farmer, 2017
- Claire Farmer, 2019
- Kade Nielson Farmer, 2021
Following are samples of the Farmer siblings’ response to a comment request by the newspaper, asking about their experiences at Fruitland schools.
“My favorite memories at Fruitland are mostly centered around sports!” said Kaitlin in a Friday email. “I loved that being a smaller school we were able to be competitive in many sports.”
Kaitlin added that in some bigger schools, students have to choose a sport to specialize in.
In an email Thursday, Joslin added that her experience in Fruitland made her not want to leave.
“What I love most about Fruitland is with the small community everyone knows each other. I loved going to school and knowing everyone there, it felt like home.
Among her favorite moments at Fruitland High was responding to being asked to prom by reading a rap she wrote over the intercom.
“Don’t know another school that would allow that. Haha.”
Having been a part of the agriculture program there, Joslin also noted that taste testing milk and cheese is just as it was portrayed in “Napoleon Dynamite.”
“I love the teachers, students, and experiences. Thanks Fruitland, don’t change!” she said.
Hannah said knowing everyone she went to school with helped make her experience enjoyable.
“Some of my favorite memories from high school: Doing the Lip Dub my senior year. It was all shot in one take directed by Matt Starr,” Hannah wrote. “I loved all the Friday night football games where it felt like all of the community came. Loved soccer games with Oscar the bus driver, especially when he’d play his outside speaker from the bus, Shania Twain ‘Man I feel like a Woman’ as we got off the bus.”
Hannah cited winning back-to-back state championships as another major highlight. She added that Carter’s classes, the annual ping pong tournament and homecoming week helped round out her experience.
In a Friday email, Claire wrote that spending her schooling with her class was the highlight of her time.
“I loved being able to grow up with my whole class and see everyone change as they got older and become friends with all of them,” she wrote.
In a Friday email, Karli expressed that Fruitland’s camaraderie is what she liked best.
“Everyone would come out and show their support. It was fun to be able to be apart of it as an athlete and a fan. It wasn’t only the students that would come and show support either, the staff would attend as well,” Karli wrote.
Laurie expressed gratitude for the opportunities her family was afforded in Fruitland.
“We are all short and had we grown up in Seattle I’m sure we wouldn’t have been able to play on varsity b-ball, soccer and tennis teams. As well as so many leadership opportunities from being in Fruitland,” she wrote. “If only you knew how blessed we feel to have been a part of the Fruitland community and schools. It is a happy chapter to bring a close to.”
Having seen ten kids walk the graduation stage, Rick and Laurie are off to the next stage of their lives on July 31.
“It is hard to leave an amazing chapter behind us. We want to thank all the wonderful teachers, coaches and community for all the memories and love shown to us as we (Rick and Laurie) begin a new chapter in McCall as empty nesters. Kade, the baby, had a quote in the 2020/2021 yearbook which read: ‘8,170 days with Farmers, you’re welcome for saving the best for last, WE OUT!!!’”
