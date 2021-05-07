A citizen call to action

PAYETTE — Critical Race Theory has become a hot-button topic among educators and parents across the country, and now the topic is being discussed right here in Payette County. At the Payette City Council’s regular meeting on Monday, resident Griff Marshall addressed the council during its citizens’ comments session with a proposal for a resolution against racial polarization, including the teaching of critical race theory.
“I’m very concerned about what’s happening in our country regarding the racial division that’s going on right now,” said Marshall. “Our country is currently being divided by racial labels; From the outside, it looks like this movement is designed to actually eliminate racial division, but if you look at it closely it’s actually being generated to attach racial labels to people to actually try to divide our country.”
One of the reasons Marshall cited for proposing this resolution was an incident a colleague, who coaches tennis for an Idaho university, shared with him.
“One of their students was an outspoken pro-Trump supporter; She made a comment outside of the campus against the BLM. This was reported to the school.”
According to Marshall, officials at the school threatened to remove the student from the tennis team, revoke her scholarship and expel her from the school unless she took “re-education classes” on the topic.
“In order to keep her scholarship, she is now taking these … classes for being labeled a white supremacist,” he said.
Marshall’s proposal urges the council to unanimously and open reject racial supremacy in all forms and the teaching of what he referred to as “toxic” concepts, and counsel the community, state and nation to embrace the ideals Martin Luther King, Jr. embodied in his “I have a dream” speech.
“WHEREAS, our nation, state and communities are dangerously polarized and unnecessarily damaged by deceptive allegations and promotion of modern systemic racism and,
WHEREAS, words and language are being politically weaponized to divide our nation, state and communities and,
WHEREAS, our nation, state and communities need to reconcile with each other and progress toward human dignity, freedom, opportunity and prosperity for all humans in the 21st Century,” were among the issues cited in the proposed resolution.
According to Marshall, neighboring cities have adopted similar resolutions. As previously reported, Gov. Brad Little signed House Bill 377, which addresses “dignity and nondiscrimination in public education,” into law on April 28.
As this was not an action item on the meeting’s agenda, no action was taken on the resolution during this meeting.
