8th grade students organize weekend run for Saturday

Fruitland Middle School 8th grade honors student Rocky Weatherspoon delivers a presentation about the 5K run/walk fundraiser planned for Saturday, as pictured during the Fruitland City Council’s regular meeting on Monday. Proceeds from the event will benefit the school’s athletics program.
FRUITLAND — At its regular meeting on Monday, the Fruitland City Council took up a somewhat unusual request on its meeting agenda — a weekend 5k walk/run event organized by students of Fruitland Middle School. Presenting a request for permission to use the route taken by annual ‘Run for the Hill’ participants for this run was 8th grade Honors Class student Rocky Weatherspoon.
Rocky said the project is part of an assignment to find ways to give back to Fruitland schools.
“For my project, me and my partner … are hosting a 5K fundraising event to raise money for the middle school sports program,” he said to the council.
The request was made for use of a gazebo at Fruitland City Park, where the race will start and finish. The route takes runners across U.S. Highway 95, into the neighborhood along Southwest 8th Street and then back to the park.
Rocky said there would be several water stations set up along the route. He anticipates up to 50 runners participating in the event.
“Then again, that’s kind of shooting high,” he said. “Anything would be great, and you guys are welcome to come too.”
Fruitland Police Chief J.D. Huff expressed safety concerns about the route crossing the highway.
“But if he’s got people posted up there to direct traffic, that’d be good,” said Huff.
Councilor Tom Limbaugh moved to approve the request, seconded by Councilor Jeff Carpenter. The motion carried with a voice vote of 4-0.
Registration for the event begins at 4 p.m. Saturday, with the race set to begin at 6 p.m. For more information, phone Fruitland Middle at (208) 452-3350.
Corey Evanis a reporter with the Independent-Enterprise. He can be reached at (541) 823-4822 or coreye@argusobserver.com.
