8th grade students organize weekend run for Saturday

Fruitland Middle School 8th grade honors student Rocky Weatherspoon delivers a presentation about the 5K run/walk fundraiser planned for Saturday, as pictured during the Fruitland City Council’s regular meeting on Monday. Proceeds from the event will benefit the school’s athletics program.

 Photo by Corey Evan | Independent-Enterprise

FRUITLAND — At its regular meeting on Monday, the Fruitland City Council took up a somewhat unusual request on its meeting agenda — a weekend 5k walk/run event organized by students of Fruitland Middle School. Presenting a request for permission to use the route taken by annual ‘Run for the Hill’ participants for this run was 8th grade Honors Class student Rocky Weatherspoon.

Rocky said the project is part of an assignment to find ways to give back to Fruitland schools.



