58.4% turnout locally for midterm election
PAYETTE — At its regular meeting on Monday, the Payette County Board of Commissioners reviewed the county’s canvass of votes from the 2022 General Election held Nov. 8. According to Election Clerk Teresa Nicholls, the county saw 5,955 ballots cast in person and 1,748, representing 58.4% of its registered voter base of 13,188.

A total of 7,703 votes were cast in Payette County for the midterm election. A previous version of this article was incorrect.

