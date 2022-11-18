58.4% turnout locally for midterm election

PAYETTE — At its regular meeting on Monday, the Payette County Board of Commissioners reviewed the county’s canvass of votes from the 2022 General Election held Nov. 8. According to Election Clerk Teresa Nicholls, the county saw 5,955 ballots cast in person and 1,748, representing 58.4% of its registered voter base of 13,188.
Following is a breakdown of election results as presented to the commissioners.
U.S. Senator
• Mike Crapo (R): 5,509
• David Roth (D): 1,079
• Scott Oh Cleveland (I): 835
• Ray Writz (C): 125
• Idaho Sierra Law (L): 39
U.S. Representative,
District 1
• Russ Fulcher (R): 6,202
• Kaylee Peterson (D): 1,215
• Darian Drake (L): 171
Governor
• Brad Little (R): 4,874
• Ammon Bundy (I): 1,846
• Stephen Heidt (D): 723
• Paul Sand (L): 84
• Chantyrose Davison (C): 82
Lt. Governor
• Scott Bedke (R): 5,758
• Terri Pickens Manweiler: (D): 1,179
• Pro-Life (formerly known as Marvin Richardson, C) - 614
Secretary of State
• Phil McGrane (R): 6,411
• Shawn Keenan (D): 1,076
• Garth Gaylord (I)
State Controller
• Brandon Woolf (R): 6,179
• Dianna David (D): 1,009
• Miste Gardner (C) : 340
State Treasurer
• Julie Ellsworth (R): 6,377
• Deborah Silver (D): 1,101
Attorney General
• Raul Labrador (R): 5,847
• Tom Arkoosh (D): 1,691
Superintendent of Public Instruction
• Debbie Critchfield (R): 6,362
• Terry Gilbert (D): 1,159
Legislative District 9
• Senator - Abby Lee (R) 6,494
• Representative, Seat A - Jacyn Gallagher (R): 6,630
