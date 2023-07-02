Jeff Schauer of Scotch Pines Golf Pro, Fruitland Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Krista King, Shawn Farrell of Idaho Handy Pro, Annie Knudsen from the The Prescription Pad, and Nancy Lopez of Pro Roofing Idaho take a break from preparing prizes for participants in the tournament. The tournament raised $6,000 for chamber programs and events.
Ryan Baxter, chairman of the Fruitland Chamber of Commerce Board, demonstrates how to hold a golf club during the chamber’s Second Annual Golf Tournament at Scotch Pines Golf Course on June 23. Baxter is the owner of Modern Auto Service in Fruitland.
PAYETTE — Even as cloudy skies descended on Scotch Pines Golf Course last Friday, teams and sponsors taking part in the second annual Fruitland Chamber of Commerce Golf Tournament expressed a bright outlook for the day ahead. Participants in the event experienced a laidback approach to the sport, with no official tournament bracket.
As stated to the newspaper by Executive Director Krista King, the tournament acts mainly as a fundraiser for the chamber.
“[The chamber] would like to give a big shout out to all the teams and sponsors who helped make it a great success!” wrote King in an email on June 24. “All funds raised at this tournament go to support their chamber programs/events that help local businesses and enhance the community.”
According to King, the tournament raised $6,000 for such programs and events.
Sponsors for the tournament include Agile Homes, Big Sky Sports, Dutch Bros. Coffee - Snake River, Farmers Mutual Telephone Company, Idaho Central Credit Union, The Prescription Pad and Valley Family Health Care.
