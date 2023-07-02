PAYETTE — Even as cloudy skies descended on Scotch Pines Golf Course last Friday, teams and sponsors taking part in the second annual Fruitland Chamber of Commerce Golf Tournament expressed a bright outlook for the day ahead. Participants in the event experienced a laidback approach to the sport, with no official tournament bracket.

As stated to the newspaper by Executive Director Krista King, the tournament acts mainly as a fundraiser for the chamber.



