FRUITLAND — In August 2021, the newspaper reported on the grand opening of Ruszoni’s Fruitland location. Today, the restaurant continues to operate at its Gayway Junction location, but with a new name — Panzeri’s Pizza.

According to Owner Dan Gluch, the new name came about following from a franchising dispute with Ruszoni’s ownership which resulted in him breaking away from Ruszoni’s. He said the Panzeri’s name was his grandmother’s maiden name.



