FRUITLAND — In August 2021, the newspaper reported on the grand opening of Ruszoni’s Fruitland location. Today, the restaurant continues to operate at its Gayway Junction location, but with a new name — Panzeri’s Pizza.
According to Owner Dan Gluch, the new name came about following from a franchising dispute with Ruszoni’s ownership which resulted in him breaking away from Ruszoni’s. He said the Panzeri’s name was his grandmother’s maiden name.
“That name comes from my grandma’s maiden name; She’s 100% Italian and the sauce recipe we’re using is derived from one of hers. Her parents came directly from Italy here,” said Gluch.
New signs were ordered in May, but has yet to be delivered, according to Gluch. A blue tarp covers the eatery’s former name.
In response to this delay, Gluch said a local artist will be putting the eatery’s new name on the building ahead of the new sign’s installation.
“A gal that has been painting for me in the past, I talked to her today and she is going to paint the new name in the window … I’m tired of looking at that covered-up sign.”
As was the case under Ruszoni’s operations, all pizzas continue to be hand-made and a full salad bar continues to be offered. The specific pizza sauce, however, is a newcomer to the restaurant.
“We have a taco pizza that a lot of people did not offer … we seem to have a lot of people that like that pizza.,” said Gluch, noting that in addition to 17 pizza recipes he offers sub sandwiches.
Gluch said he will continue sponsoring local sports teams, as a means of keeping the restaurant connected with the community. Part of his family coming from Germany in the 1800s, they have lived in areas stretching from Jordan Valley to Glenns Ferry.
“We’ve already got a banner going up at TVCC,” said Gluch, noting he is a partner with the college. “We are also going to have banners in both Payette and Fruitland high schools this fall. We plan on supporting all the schools and … we’re going to sponsors some deals at the local school level.”
A banquet room is available, which is already popular with the Payette County Recreation Department and the local Basque Club. Also newly-online at Panzeri’s is online ordering and delivery.
“Nothing else has changed. We’re just trying to offer the best quality product.”
Panzeri’s website is at panzerispizza.com. The eatery is at 1611 N. Whitley Dr., and can be reached by phone at (208) 542-0647
