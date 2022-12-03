Do you want to help maintain hiking trails in Idaho?

Idaho Trails Association members, who are all volunteers, pause for a photo on a trail in Hells Canyon, where they performed a maintenance project. The association is currently seeking new members to help with maintaining trails in 2023, and is hosting a membership drive going through the end of December.

 Submitted photo

BOISE — Nonprofit organization Idaho Trails Association is looking for new members to join in their mission of keeping Idaho’s hiking trails open for all. The association organizes volunteer trail maintenance projects across the state and completed over 66 projects this year alone. The nonprofit is running a membership drive now through the end of the year to find new members interested in supporting the work of maintaining trails in 2023.

Idaho’s vast network of 10,000+ miles of trails require routine maintenance to keep them open and safe for trail users. Unfortunately, funding for the care and upkeep of Idaho’s hiking trails is far short of what is needed to keep them open and usable. Idaho Trails Association was formed in 2010 to help deal with this challenge.



