Do you want to help maintain hiking trails in Idaho?

Idaho Trails Association members, who are all volunteers, pause for a photo on a trail in Hells Canyon, where they performed a maintenance project. The association is currently seeking new members to help with maintaining trails in 2023, and is hosting a membership drive going through the end of December.
BOISE — Nonprofit organization Idaho Trails Association is looking for new members to join in their mission of keeping Idaho’s hiking trails open for all. The association organizes volunteer trail maintenance projects across the state and completed over 66 projects this year alone. The nonprofit is running a membership drive now through the end of the year to find new members interested in supporting the work of maintaining trails in 2023.
Idaho’s vast network of 10,000+ miles of trails require routine maintenance to keep them open and safe for trail users. Unfortunately, funding for the care and upkeep of Idaho’s hiking trails is far short of what is needed to keep them open and usable. Idaho Trails Association was formed in 2010 to help deal with this challenge.
The funds raised during the membership drive will help purchase supplies and tools for volunteer trail maintenance projects, fund special programs, such as WOW (Women Only Weekend/Weeklong) and Youth Trail Crew, support trail education and Leave No Trace efforts, and cover many other expenses related to the stewardship of Idaho’s public lands and trails.
Members are given the opportunity to sign up for volunteer trail projects before the schedule is released to the public. The organization has fly-in, jet boat, pack-in, and all-meals-provided trips that range in length from one-day to week-long. Memberships begin at $25 per year to join. Visit www.idahotrailsassociation.org/membership to learn more.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.