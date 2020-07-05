FRUITLAND - As the 2020-21 school year approaches, give or take changes needed to mitigate spread of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, the Fruitland School District is again working to keep parents and guardians involved in their children’s education.
Through Board Policy 1010, the district is working to provide what is described as a ‘home-school compact to outline how parents, staff and students share obligations for improving student achievement.
“Title 1 requires Policy 1010 “District Wide Involvement Policy” so parents are aware of the District Literacy Program,” said Board Clerk Nikki Carter via email on July 2. “The board is required to review Policy 1010 annually.”
The policy itself cites the Title I definition of parental involvement:
“Parental involvement means the participation of parents in regular, two-way, and meaningful communication involving student academic learning and other school activities, including ensuring:
• That parents play an integral role in assisting their child’s learning;
• That parents are encouraged to be actively involved in their child’s education at school;
• That parents are full partners in their child’s education and are included, as appropriate, in decision-making and on advisory committees to assist in the education of their child; and
• The carrying out of other activities, such as those described in section 1118 of the ESEA.”
Under Section 1112 of the Elementary-Secondary Education Act, the District’s parental involvement plan includes schoolwide planning teams at each school site, providing funding as necessary. The District also provides developmental pre-school and full-day kindergarten programs.
The policy also calls for parent surveys to determine what materials and training should be given to help parents work with their kids to improve achievement.
Superintendent Teresa Fabricius made the recommendation to approve the policy for the 2020-21.
“The first read was last year; this is the second read,” Fabricius joked, noting that the policy is the same as last year.
Board member Diane O’Dell made the motion to approve the policy school year, with Board member Layne Howell seconding. The vote to approve was unanimous.
