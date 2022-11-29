Derek Kovick shares health update

New Plymouth's Derek Kovick, who has suffered from a condition known as Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis since his freshman year of college, is pictured at a choice rally in September of 2019. The rally focused on being able to make the decision about getting a COVID-19 vaccine, rather than being mandated. At the time, Kovick was being told in order to receive a liver transplant, he had no choice, so he was seeking somewhere else to get the transplant done. In an update on Friday, Kovick said he has since been vaccinated, in order to get the transplant.

NEW PLYMOUTH — In August 2021, the newspaper reported on the story of New Plymouth alum Derek Kovick, who has suffered from a condition known as Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis since his freshman year of college. It’s a liver disease which damages the bile ducts and can lead to dangerous infections.

At that time, he faced the dilemma of choosing to take a COVID-19 vaccine or losing the chance to get a needed liver transplant. The University of Washington at Seattle, where he is listed for a new liver, doctors told him he would need the vaccine, even with concerns about the vaccines’ risks to his life.

