Derek Kovick shares health update

New Plymouth's Derek Kovick, who has suffered from a condition known as Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis since his freshman year of college, is pictured at a choice rally in September of 2019. The rally focused on being able to make the decision about getting a COVID-19 vaccine, rather than being mandated. At the time, Kovick was being told in order to receive a liver transplant, he had no choice, so he was seeking somewhere else to get the transplant done. In an update on Friday, Kovick said he has since been vaccinated, in order to get the transplant.
NEW PLYMOUTH — In August 2021, the newspaper reported on the story of New Plymouth alum Derek Kovick, who has suffered from a condition known as Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis since his freshman year of college. It’s a liver disease which damages the bile ducts and can lead to dangerous infections.
At that time, he faced the dilemma of choosing to take a COVID-19 vaccine or losing the chance to get a needed liver transplant. The University of Washington at Seattle, where he is listed for a new liver, doctors told him he would need the vaccine, even with concerns about the vaccines’ risks to his life.
“There’s just not enough data on, not only everybody, but especially us transplant patients. Every body is different, and especially when you get into the transplant world … I think I’d be compromised,” he told the newspaper at the time.
Previously, he said, doctors had told him not to get the vaccine.
The newspaper caught up with Kovick in a Nov. 18 email. Despite his previous opposition to being vaccinated, Kovick said he has since relented and has taken the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. He told the newspaper that he is feeling good for now.
He is presently listed at the University of Washington and the Mayo Clinic in Phoenix, Arizona.
“After being listed with Mayo and a few months into it they required one so I opted with the Johnson,” wrote Kovick. I was getting treatment every 5 weeks at Mayo since last November to have stints placed in the bile ducts and then swapped out.”
Kovick said it has been two months since his last stint placement.
With his condition under control as of late, Kovick remains active in his community. He presently coaches a basketball team for 3rd and 4th grade students, and is getting ready to coach a middle school team for 7th and 8th grade boys this January.
“And I’m an assistant varsity basketball coach as well right now.”
Even having taken the vaccine himself, Kovick tells others to bear in mind that he still doesn’t believe it should be forced on others. He described taking the vaccine as “biting the bullet” in a phone interview Friday.
“It was a national mandate then that everybody had to play by the same set of rules, all the hospitals,” Kovick added. “Just because you’re vaccinated doesn’t guarantee you from getting COVID, from spreading COVID, or anything. I think we’ve gained some leverage back with hospitals, but … all they have to do is just change a set of rules.”
He said he respects individuals’ choice to wear masks or take vaccines. Regardless, he also noted the effect the pandemic has had on familial relations.
“Unfortunately that happened and everyone said, ‘I have to pick a side, I can’t just be in the middle of the road,’ It’s one side or the other and if [someone is] not on the same side as you are on we kind of looked at that as ‘You must be an enemy.’ No, it’s not that. People got mocked and made fun of and ridiculed if you didn’t get vaccinated.”
He maintains that he is okay with his children bringing home occasional illnesses, as he considers it good for his immune system to gather this exposure. He also noted that his children get sick often, as they weren’t in day care during the early days of the pandemic.
To those who have chronic physical or mental conditions, he says keep your supporters close.
“It’s OK to have a bad moment, you let people know how you’re feeling. It gives you a chance to talk about it … It’s hard for people to have sympathy for you if they don’t know how you feel.”
He said hobbies are important to keep at, as well as surrounding yourself with like-minded people.
Kovick added that whenever he has undergone treatment, he makes it a point to visit the children’s clinic at the hospital.
“All I have to do is just look in there and see the little kids coming out every day and just know how lucky I’ve been. Most of those kids that go through there won’t get to play varsity sports, won’t probably ever get to coach a state championship team, won’t get to go hunting, won’t get to get married, won’t have kids … A lot of the things I have been blessed to do, a lot of people out there would love to be in my shoes. I don’t feel sorry for myself. Destiny is how it’s supposed to be, I’m just along for the ride and I’m making the most of it.”
