Elections 2022 Democrat Congressional candidate holds town halls for Republicans Kaylee Peterson in Payette on Tuesday Submitted information Oct 23, 2022

PAYETTE — Kaylee Peterson, who is running as a Democrat to represent Idaho's 1st Congressional District, is holding "Republican Town Halls" this month.

Everyone is welcome, but Peterson is keen to engage Republicans on the issues. She believes that Republicans and Democrats have a lot more in common than the political climate suggests.

Since incumbent Congressman Russ Fulcher refuses to debate Kaylee, these are some of the few opportunities Idahoans may have to meet Peterson. The campaign began holding town hall meetings last week.

A town hall is scheduled in Payette for Tuesday, 6 to 8 p.m. at the Portia Club, 225 N. 9th St. Another is scheduled in Kuna for Wednesday, 6 to 8 p.m. at the Kuna Community Hall, 360 Main St.

For more information about Peterson, visit her website at www.kayleeforcongress.com
