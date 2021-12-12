WASHINGTON — U.S. Senator Mike Crapo, R-Idaho, recognized 16 Idahoans with the 2021 Spirit of Freedom: Idaho Veterans Service Award. Veterans’ service organizations across Idaho nominate awardees for their service to fellow veterans and the nation.
“The Spirit of Freedom Award provides an opportunity to recognize the outstanding service to our nation of area veterans and many Idahoans who dedicate considerable time to supporting those who have served our country,” said Senator Crapo. “I thank this year’s award recipients, and the many other Idahoans like them who may not be recognized yet, for their thoughtful and unwavering efforts to help others in our communities.”
Among biographies for each of the recipients which highlight their significant contributions to our country and its veterans was that of Diana Titus, of Fruitland.
According to the information, the Vietnam Veterans of America, Idaho State Council, nominated Diana Titus, who has served veterans for 53 years. Titus started volunteering through USO tours in Vietnam and other Pacific locations as well as Europe, the Mediterranean, Hawaii, the Marshall Islands, Thailand and Alaska from 1968 to 1971, and she continues performing for veterans at the Boise VA Medical Center and the Idaho State Veterans Home. She also works as a transporter with the VA Volunteer Services Department. She was instrumental in the planning of the dedication ceremony for the Boise Vietnam Veterans Memorial Monument in Veterans Memorial Park and spearheaded the annual reading of the names of Idaho service members killed in Vietnam. Titus’ love of service to others has inspired her volunteer work. A standout volunteer experience of Diana’s is when, as a past Miss Idaho, she took a reigning Miss Idaho to visit a hospice patient, and what a special day it turned into for all three of them.
Most recently, in 2019, Crapo picked Army National Guard veteran Gerald “Jerry” Haines, also of Fruitland, as a veteran to receive the prestigious award.
Submissions for the 2022 Spirit of Freedom Service Award can be made by contacting Courtney Lehosit in Crapo’s Boise office at (208) 334-1776.
About the Award
The Spirit of Freedom: Idaho Veterans Service Award, established by Crapo in 2002, is a small way to recognize and acknowledge the contributions of Idaho’s veterans and volunteers who support Idaho veterans. As of 2021, 350 Spirit of Freedom Awards will have been presented since the award’s creation. Each Spirit of Freedom Award recipient will receive a certificate for their service as well as a United States flag that has been flown over the U.S. Capitol building. The nominations for the Spirit of Freedom Award are made by a number of veterans’ service organizations, including: American Legion District #5; Bannock County Veterans Services; Idaho State Veterans Cemetery; Idaho State Veterans Home—Boise; VFW Posts 2909, 3043, 3520, 3646 and 7019; and Vietnam Veterans of America, Idaho State Council.
