PAYETTE — COVID-19 continues to wane across the county, according to Payette County Emergency Manager Adam Gonzalez. In his latest executive briefing from the Payette County Emergency Coordination Center to the Board of Commissioners Monday, Gonzalez reported continued downward trends.
“Everything just keeps trending downward; If you look at our incidence rate, it’s below one now,” said Gonzalez. “That’s kind of how it’s trending across the state.”
Following are samples of the latest data from the executive briefing, as obtained by the newspaper Monday.
• Payette County presently has 4,260 cases, with 3,254 confirmed as of Tuesday according to Southwest District Health.
• Payette has seen 1,899 cases reported, followed by Fruitland with 1,637 and New Plymouth has had 724.
• The county has seen 71 COVID-related deaths. This includes two new deaths reported since the Nov. 22 briefing. The county’s cumulative case fatality rate is 1.67%.
• The county has a test positivity rate of 7.3%, down from 9.68% in the previous report. Its daily incidence rate is 0.95 per 10,000 people, as opposed to 2.06 two weeks prior.
• In Saint Alphonsus facilities, 47 patients were hospitalized as of Monday. These patients represent 12.14% of the 340 patients there at that time.
* St. Luke’s hospitals saw 52 patients in isolation admitted, with a further 21 admitted for a COVID illness. These represent 14.62% of the 499 patients in their hospitals Monday.
• Vaccine booster clinics for local schools and emergency services have been completed. The most recent one was at the Fruitland School District on Dec. 3.
• No inmates are presently isolated or under quarantine in the Payette County Jail, according to Gonzalez. No long-term care facilities are presently listed on the county’s watch list.
Despite the case counts not being negatively affected by local Halloween celebrations, Gonzalez expressed that only time will tell if Thanksgiving celebrations will.
“It’s too early to say for Thanksgiving; Give it another week.”
He also noted that while local hospitals are not necessarily in contingency status as of Monday, their staff are still working under expanded patient capacity.
With the county’s emergency declaration set to expire on Dec. 31, Gonzalez told the commissioners that if cases remain low, they could reasonably allow the declaration to expire. However, with the discovery and ongoing spread of the omicron variant, Gonzalez said his office is closely monitoring developments.
He plans to meet with the commissioners on Dec. 27 to further discuss whether to extend the declaration or allow it to expire.
Crisis Standards of Care were lifted in Idaho last Monday, except for the Panhandle Health District in Northern Idaho where case counts remain a concern. The state remains in stage four of Gov. Brad Little’s “Stay Healthy” order.
