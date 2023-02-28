PAYETTE — Certified Public Accountant Kurt Folke of Quest CPAs in Payette gave the Payette County Board of Commissioners the results of the county’s financial check-up during its regular meeting on Feb. 21. As far as he observed, there was nothing out of the ordinary to report.

“County staff in the various departments did a very good job of getting the books and records to us, having those in good shape, answering all of our questions, having all the documentation ready,” said Folke. “A lot of work goes into that audit, so it spans several months. It starts in September.”



Load comments