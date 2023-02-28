PAYETTE — Certified Public Accountant Kurt Folke of Quest CPAs in Payette gave the Payette County Board of Commissioners the results of the county’s financial check-up during its regular meeting on Feb. 21. As far as he observed, there was nothing out of the ordinary to report.
“County staff in the various departments did a very good job of getting the books and records to us, having those in good shape, answering all of our questions, having all the documentation ready,” said Folke. “A lot of work goes into that audit, so it spans several months. It starts in September.”
In addition to his audit of county finances, Folke also presented an audit of the county’s Gopher Control District and Abatement District.
Following are examples of data reported in the audited county statements. Information from the gopher control and abatement audits will be presented by the newspaper on Friday.
Assets
Total assets and deferred outflows of resources
• Governmental activities: $22,070,357
• Business-type activities: $12,323,724
• Total primary government: $34,394,081
• Component units: $$1,218,232
Total liabilities and deferred inflows of resources
• Governmental activities: $6,577,857
• Business-type activities: $3,444,516
• Total primary government: $10,022,373
• Component units: $32,930
Net Position
• Governmental activities: $22,070,357
• Business-type activities: $12,323,724
• Total primary government: $34,394,081
• Component units: $1,218,232
Revenues
Total governmental activities
• Expenses: $12,942,251
• Charges for services: $2,561,416
• Operating grants and contributions: $84,148
• Capital grants and contributions: $322,005
• Net revenue: -$9,974,682
Balance sheet - Governmental funds
Total liabilities, deferred inflows and fund balances
• General Fund: $3,270,192
• Road & Bridge Fund: $2,329,170
• District Court Fund: $919,865
• Justice Fund: $3,636,482
• Indigent & Charity Fund: $1,396,691
• Nonmajor Governmental Funds: $3,664,564
• Total governmental funds: $15,216,964
Folke noted that the biggest change in reporting standards was the implementation of Governmental Accounting Standards Board - Statement 87, which governs reporting of leased equipment by government entities.
“They [the standards board] had a change this last year, which resulted in the leases — of which the county has quite a few large equipment leases combined in landfill and Road & Bridge — they had to be accounted for different and disclosed differently,” he noted. “That was a really big standard change for all governments across the U.S.. It really impacted the counties.”
According to the standards board’s website, Statement 87 breaks down reporting requirements by lease term, lessee and lessor accounting, contract components, subleases and leaseback transactions.
Despite the change in standards, Folke said county officials did a good job working to meet this new standard.
For information about the county’s audited financial statements, phone the Payette County Clerk’s at (208) 642-6000.
