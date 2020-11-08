PAYETTE — Protecting city property from potential acts of vandalism became part of the Payette City Council’s discussions during its Monday, Nov. 2 meeting. On the agenda for this meeting was a decision made by the city’s Planning & Zoning Commission about an application for a fencing project by the city Water Department.
The Water Department applied for a conditional use permit to erect a six-foot tall chain-link fence around its Municipal Well No. 9 facility, located on North 21st Street at Center Avenue.
The property is zoned as residential, according to the commission.
The department sought permission to include barbed wire at the top of the fence to deter vandals from climbing over it.
“Chainlink alone is not secure enough and is easily climbed,” wrote Jacob Hust, Water Department Supervisor.
The commission noted that the well property is owned in fee simple by the city of Payette.
The commission stated in its response on Oct. 22 that while barbed wire is forbidden in residential areas, it can alter requirements using Payette Municipal Code 12.17.010.
It read, “The terms of this chapter may be varied by a conditional use permit after public hearing by the planning and zoning commission.”
In reviewing plans for the fence, the commission noted in its response that the proposed placement of the south fence that a 45-degree angle along the property where it meets an alley is planned to help maintain access to nearby properties owned by adjacent residents. However, the commission wrote that the position of the fence, “will render the property unusable for it’s intended purpose and will not be in compliance with Idaho DEQ Rules for Public Drinking Water Systems.”
The commission recommended that the City Council review testimony received by the commission or schedule a subsequent public hearing before approving the application with a provision allowing for the use of barbed wire.
During the council’s discussion, Mayor Jeff Williams pointed out that Municipal Code 12.17.010 doesn’t allow barbed wire to be used in fencing.
“We can’t have barbed wire; That just can’t be done,” said Williams.
The other issue with the project is how much distance is required from the well house, 50 feet being required by the Department of Environmental Quality and by Section 58.01.08 of the Idaho Administrative Procedures Act, a rule in place since 1977 as cited by City Clerk Mary Cordova.
“If that 45 [degree angle] comes into play, we’re violating that, we’ve probably got more problems with the DEQ,” Williams added.
“That [well] was constructed prior to that, so this is already a sub-standard lot,” noted Cordova. “This is our well water. We want to protect that land and make sure that we keep what we have, which by today’s standards is not up to par, we want to be able to keep that well head safe.”
When asked by Councilor Daniel Lopez how the 45 degree angle would affect the well’s standing, Cordova clarified that the aim is to avoid losing any more land and prevent contamination of the water source.
Lopez motioned to reject the commission’s ruling on the request, with Councilor Lori Steiniker seconding. A voice vote to approve the motion was unanimous.
The matter will return to the commission for a new public hearing. Cordova said city officials will discuss the possibility of amending the city’s fencing rules with city attorney Dan Chadwick.
