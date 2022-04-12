Steve Dominguez, right, with son Nick Dominguez, stand together outside the newly-opened Steve’s Hometown Chevrolet-Buick-GMC dealership in Fruitland on June 11. Auto dealerships such as this that are located in Fruitland will now be charged a fee for VIN inspections performed by Fruitland Police Department per a resolution enacted following a public hearing at the March 28 Fruitland City Council meeting.
FRUITLAND — Do you usually think about your’ car’s vehicle identification number (VIN) — that 17-digit mix of letters and numbers stamped beneath the driver’s side windshield — when you’re driving along? When it comes to dealing with used car dealers, law enforcement think about that number very frequently.
The amount of time Fruitland Police Chief J.D. Huff and his team put into inspecting VIN numbers at car dealerships has led to him requesting inspection fees through a public hearing of the Fruitland City Council. That public hearing took place during the council’s regular meeting on March 28.
Under consideration at this meeting was Resolution 2022-01. At the hearing, Huff explained that a lot of the work his team does to ensure vehicles are legal to sell is on vehicles that don’t stick around the Western Treasure Valley.
“Car dealerships sell to out-of-state buyers that are not required to complete the Idaho Transportation forms, creating a reimbursement to the City of Fruitland from Payette County Department of Motor Vehicles,” the resolution reads, in part.
The resolution establishes a fee of $20 per inspection for car dealerships. Police Chief J.D. Huff submitted the request for a fee hearing, as he mentioned during this meeting.
“You had a whole car lot that is calling us for these VIN inspections,” Huff told the council during the hearing. “There was absolutely zero compensation for the amount of time that we spend doing these.”
Police also conduct inspections for private sellers, as part of registration requirements with the Idaho Division of Motor Vehicles.
No members of the public testified for or against the fees during this meeting, as documented by City Administrator Stuart Grimes.
Councilor Kari Peterson moved to approve Resolution 2022-01, seconded by Councilor Tom Limbaugh. The motion carried unanimously, 4-0.
